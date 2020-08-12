Monstrous Crocodiles 'Deinosuchuas' with Banana-sized Teeth Terrorised Dinosaurs Millions of Years Ago

Scientists have revealed that millions of years ago lived crocodiles that were monstrous predators. Called terror crocodiles, they had teeth as big as a banana and were as long as a London bus in size. The reptile also had a huge nose with gaping nostrils.

The study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology divulged that with their crushing jaw, the predators would prey on dinosaurs.

It also suggested that the crocodiles named Deinosuchuas roamed the United States 75 to 82 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period.

“Deinosuchus was a giant that must have terrorized dinosaurs that came to the water’s edge to drink,” said the study’s lead researcher Dr. Adam Cossette from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.

The creature that measured 33 feet in length was “an opportunistic predator” and it was so enormous that it ate almost everything in its habitat.

The study said that the presence of the terror crocodile at that time could be confirmed by bite marks on turtle shells and dinosaur bones.

The predators are more closely related to alligators, but going by measurements of its skull, it looked neither like an alligator or crocodile.

The researchers do not yet know the reason behind its enlarged nose.

“These holes are unique to Deinosuchus and we do not know what they were for, further research down the line will hopefully help us unpick this mystery and we can learn further about this incredible creature,” said Cossette.

The reason behind their extinction is also not known to scientists.