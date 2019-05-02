English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
Experts reckon the third eye, on top of its head, could have been a natural mutation.
Image Credits: Facebook/Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife.
Loading...
A three-eyed snake dubbed ‘Monty Python’ for its unusual deformity died weeks after it was found by wildlife authorities on a highway in northern Australia.
The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Service, which shared photos of the baby carpet python on Facebook, described the discovery as "peculiar".
The 15 inch-long reptile died just weeks after it was found in March by Rangers near the town of Humpty Doo, 40km (25 miles) south-east of Darwin, BBC reports.
Experts reckon the third eye, on top of its head, could have been a natural mutation.
The snake had been struggling to eat due to its deformity, officials told the BBC.
The wildlife service said X-ray scans had showed that the snake did not have two heads formed together.
"Rather it appeared to be one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes," it said on Facebook.
Snake expert Prof Bryan Fry said mutations were a natural part of evolution.
"Every baby has a mutation of some sort - this one is just particularly gross and misshapen," said Prof Fry, from the University of Queensland.
"I haven't seen a three-eyed snake before, but we have a two-headed cobra python in our lab - it's just a different kind of mutation like what we see with Siamese twins."
He suggested that the snake's third eye may have been "the last little bit of a twin that's been absorbed."
The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Service, which shared photos of the baby carpet python on Facebook, described the discovery as "peculiar".
The 15 inch-long reptile died just weeks after it was found in March by Rangers near the town of Humpty Doo, 40km (25 miles) south-east of Darwin, BBC reports.
Experts reckon the third eye, on top of its head, could have been a natural mutation.
The snake had been struggling to eat due to its deformity, officials told the BBC.
The wildlife service said X-ray scans had showed that the snake did not have two heads formed together.
"Rather it appeared to be one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes," it said on Facebook.
Snake expert Prof Bryan Fry said mutations were a natural part of evolution.
"Every baby has a mutation of some sort - this one is just particularly gross and misshapen," said Prof Fry, from the University of Queensland.
"I haven't seen a three-eyed snake before, but we have a two-headed cobra python in our lab - it's just a different kind of mutation like what we see with Siamese twins."
He suggested that the snake's third eye may have been "the last little bit of a twin that's been absorbed."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Slippery Floor into Makeshift Treadmill
- Scientists May Have Found Possible Crash Site of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
- Game of Thrones Episode 4 New Pictures: As Daenerys Sails to King's Landing, Will Jon Accompany Her?
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results