BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Moo-t Point?': RKA Chief's Cow Dung 'Chip' to Reduce Cellphone Radiation Theory Has Indians Bamboozled

Image for representation. Credits: PTI.

Image for representation. Credits: PTI.

Cow Dung 'Chip' Will Reduce Radiation From Mobile Phones, Claims Official Vallabhbhai Kathiria further appealed to people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali. 11 New Delhi: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a ''chip'' made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ''Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan'', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Vallabhbhai Kathiria said: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases." The cow dung 'chip' named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.

Buzz Staff

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman, Vallabhbhai Kathiria, on Monday unveiled a 'chip' made out of cow dung, and claimed that it would reduce radiation from mobile phones and safeguard against diseases.

Kathiria was speaking at the launch of the nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan.' The campaign is aimed at promoting cow dung products.

"Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation. It is scientifically proven. This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases," said Kathiria.

Not all Indians were pleased with this new chip.

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is also targeting production of 33 crore eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) made from cow dung during Diwali next month, in order to counter Chinese products, its Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said on Monday.

The Aayog, set up in 2019 for the protection, promotion and conservation of indigenous cattle in the country, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage use of cow dung-based products during the forthcoming festival.

The Aayog said though it is not directly involved in production of cow dung-based products, it is facilitating and offering training to self help groups and entreprenuers seeking to set up business. Besides diyas, the Aayog is promoting production of other products made from dung, urine and milk such as anti-radiation chip, paper weights, Ganesha and Lakshmi idols, incense sticks, candles among others.

Also Read: 33 Crore Diyas Made of Cow Dung to Hit the Market This Diwali to Rival Chinese Lights

Kathiria said this initiative will help cow shelters (Gaushals), which are currently in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to become self-reliant besides creating job opportunities in rural India. "The trend needs to be reversed and popular perception about cow and cow-based agriculture and cow-based industry need to be corrected immediately for social and economic rejuvenation of society particularly poor in rural areas," he added.

A series of webinars are being organised with stakeholders like farmers, cow shelter operators, entreprenuers to be part of this campaign, he added.

Next Story
Loading