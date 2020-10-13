'Moo-t Point?': RKA Chief's Cow Dung 'Chip' to Reduce Cellphone Radiation Theory Has Indians Bamboozled

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman, Vallabhbhai Kathiria, on Monday unveiled a 'chip' made out of cow dung, and claimed that it would reduce radiation from mobile phones and safeguard against diseases.

Kathiria was speaking at the launch of the nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan.' The campaign is aimed at promoting cow dung products.

"Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation. It is scientifically proven. This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases," said Kathiria.

Not all Indians were pleased with this new chip.

Today, the Modi regime in India released a 'chip' made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile phones significantly. These morons are not anymore funny. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 13, 2020

"Cow dung can be used in mobile phones as a radiation chip" ???????😭 https://t.co/hRsC0diYZz — cherry pudding (@Pikaa_pikaachuu) October 13, 2020

"Chip made of cow dung significantly reduces radiation from phone." I am not drunk to say this. Guess which party is already working on this 'scientific' project? — Jaimine (@jaiminism) October 13, 2020

This doesn't even make sense. Is it a cow dung cover for the mobile chip? #GobarChip https://t.co/cA6VDTStyW — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) October 13, 2020

A 'chip' made of cow dung that claims to reduce radiation emitted from mobile phones was unveiled by Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Vallabhai Kathiria .Thank you guys for taking India to harappa & mohanjadaro days, now we can find cowdungs all over walls - #NewIndia — Junaiz Mohammed (@JunaizMohammed) October 13, 2020

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is also targeting production of 33 crore eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) made from cow dung during Diwali next month, in order to counter Chinese products, its Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said on Monday.

The Aayog, set up in 2019 for the protection, promotion and conservation of indigenous cattle in the country, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage use of cow dung-based products during the forthcoming festival.

The Aayog said though it is not directly involved in production of cow dung-based products, it is facilitating and offering training to self help groups and entreprenuers seeking to set up business. Besides diyas, the Aayog is promoting production of other products made from dung, urine and milk such as anti-radiation chip, paper weights, Ganesha and Lakshmi idols, incense sticks, candles among others.

Kathiria said this initiative will help cow shelters (Gaushals), which are currently in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to become self-reliant besides creating job opportunities in rural India. "The trend needs to be reversed and popular perception about cow and cow-based agriculture and cow-based industry need to be corrected immediately for social and economic rejuvenation of society particularly poor in rural areas," he added.

A series of webinars are being organised with stakeholders like farmers, cow shelter operators, entreprenuers to be part of this campaign, he added.