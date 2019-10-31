Moodcafe: Mental Health App Trains Anonymous 'Listeners' to Lend an Ear to Those Who Need
Moodcafe already has 200 volunteers working as 'listeners' to help callers relieve stress.
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)
Fighting the blues and no one to talk to? A new app called called Moodcafe is here to lend an ear.
Launched in October 2018 by 25-year-old Mikul Patel and 23-year-old Rahul Mirdha, the start-up aims to help individuals battling anxiety, loneliness and suicidal thoughts by helping them reach out to a network of trained professionals.
The mental health startup has 200 trained ‘anonymous’ listeners volunteering with Moodcafe.
One of the volunteers, a 44-year-old management consultant from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu that confiding in someone could help people suffering from depression loneliness and other mental health issues ease their burden.
The volunteer revealed that during the course of a conversation, listeners often provide non-judgmental confidence and comfort to the caller in an emphatic manner. Based on the conversation, the volunteers suggest health counseling or intervention.
In the course of the last six months, the Moodcafe app has saved nine lives, the daily reported. Patel said that listeners have to go through a screening test which covers various aspects of communication and confidentiality. He further revealed that of the 800 people who took the test, only 200 cleared it and were able to participate in an online training module to become a listener.
Patel added that the app now has over 10,000 users.
