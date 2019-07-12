Take the pledge to vote

'Moon Essentials': Ahead of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO Asked Indians What They Would Carry on a Lunar Mission

Chandrayaan 2 is the advanced version of Chandrayaan 1 which was launched almost a decade ago. It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
India will be launching its second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan 2, on July 15 and is on its way to becoming a space power in its own right. Ahead of the launch, the ISRO decided to conduct a rather interesting quiz on Twitter where they asked their followers what they would take to the moon if given the chance.

#MoonEssentials soon started trending on social media with Twitterati sharing what they feel would be essential for life up there.

While some named things that are actually important, like a thermometer (because obviously, what are you going to do if you have fever on the moon?), some replied with fascinating answers like "rhyme book consisting of moon rhymes" or "soil from Mother India."

However, the most common answer was...

*drum roll*

No prizes for guessing, the Indian flag.

Here are some of the coolest responses we came across:

