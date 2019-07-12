'Moon Essentials': Ahead of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO Asked Indians What They Would Carry on a Lunar Mission

India will be launching its second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan 2, on July 15 and is on its way to becoming a space power in its own right. Ahead of the launch, the ISRO decided to conduct a rather interesting quiz on Twitter where they asked their followers what they would take to the moon if given the chance.

#MoonEssentials soon started trending on social media with Twitterati sharing what they feel would be essential for life up there.

While some named things that are actually important, like a thermometer (because obviously, what are you going to do if you have fever on the moon?), some replied with fascinating answers like "rhyme book consisting of moon rhymes" or "soil from Mother India."

However, the most common answer was...

*drum roll*

No prizes for guessing, the Indian flag.

Here are some of the coolest responses we came across:

My 5 #MoonEssentials- 1. 🇮🇳's National Flag, Tiranga (my pride) 2. @michaeljackson's video of #MoonWalk (will perform there) 3. Childhood rhymes of Moon (going to meet 'चंदा मामा') 4. Water bottle (it's life) 5. Full list of proud @isro team involved in #Chandrayaan2 — Sakul Garg (@sakul_garg) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials Just take few seeds of sacred fig tree... — EYE... (@Annadv14) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials 1.Our tricolor flag ⛳ & 2. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam sir Picture. 2. Soil from Mother India. 3. Essential equipments to check living conditions on moon 🌛 @isro — Diwakar B H (@Diwakar_BH99) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials My lists will be: 1. Cowdung for making soil fit for future. 2. Testing kit. 3. Seeds of desert plants. 4. Sound transmitter. 5. Notes depicting life and advancement on earth with language learning. — Amlesh Kumar (@Amleshkumar1) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials @isro 1: 🇮🇳 flag 2: make in India banner 3: carry a 🌱 Banyan plant to moon poles 4: carry a scoop bring back moon water 5: Our kids dreams — Sumanthsa (@sumanthsa) July 10, 2019

#MoonEssentials 6. Camping tent 7. Food, water & medical kit 8. Powerful Dynamite to break down rocks & collect samples 9. Instal a surveillance camera to spy on spy satellites 10. A laser light show displaying “Mera Bharath Mahaan”!!🙏🇮🇳 — prash (@prash63941549) July 10, 2019

#MoonEssentials *Indian Flag *Earth soil to be put on the Moon. *Water to be sprinkled. *Seeds to be spread on the soil. *Earth air to be released in Moons atmosphere. — M J KOTAK (@MJKOTAK1) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials 1. Indian Flag 2. Kejri, Pappu and Didi 3. Name of all scientists of ISRO 4. Flag of Indian armed forces and ISRO. — Satveer Rathore (@imveerRathore) July 11, 2019

#MoonEssentials 1. Tricolor flag 🇮🇳 2. Telescope 🔭 3. Jetpack/car/bike/hover-board 4. Drones 5. Sunscreen for earth side & night vision goggles for dark side of moon. — prash (@prash63941549) July 10, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 is the advanced version of Chandrayaan 1 which was launched almost a decade ago. It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.