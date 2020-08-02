Moon Flanked by Saturn and Jupiter Dazzles the Sky, Twitter Shines with Pictures

Saturday night was a visual treat for sky gazers as a perfect moon was flanked by the two biggest planets of the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn.

While Saturn is be at its brightest through the month of August, its luminosity will peak on August 9 as it will be exactly opposite to the sun. As Earth is between the Sun and Saturn, it is at its closest to Earth and visible to throughout the night.

Excited sky gazers took to Twitter to share pictures of the moon perfectly flanked by Jupiter and Saturn. Take a look at the breathtaking photographs:

Saturn, Jupiter and Moon pic.twitter.com/Etfp8I2dy0 — Razi Canikligil (@canikligil) August 2, 2020

Talk about a bonus of working the late show: absolutely awesome night shots from @pictureboston! Mark snapped the ISS directly over Boston using his telephoto lens this evening, then snapped the moon with Saturn up & to the left, Jupiter up and to the right in the southern sky! pic.twitter.com/q5ZKKXF5bC — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) August 2, 2020

Saturday's moon with Jupiter and Saturn, and a little bit of cloud. pic.twitter.com/DoBkhxZ4zy — Jamie Reynolds (@jaythegrumpy) August 1, 2020

When looking at the Moon and Jupiter. If you look a little further away to the left you will see a slightly fainter ochre coloured object/ star.This is the ringed planet Saturn - Jewell of the Solar System. — VirtualAstro (@VirtualAstro) August 1, 2020

Moon and Jupiter are in conjunction tonight 🔭 you can see both celestial bodies in one frame as well as Jupiter's moon.Last image captured with Sky watcher Evostar attached with canon 1300D. I couldn't believe I had this beautiful shot #ThePhotoHour @StormHour @DLR_next pic.twitter.com/J3IqkOuwkU — AB_hyperX (@Trevor_Belmont2) August 1, 2020

Saturn and Jupiter will appear bright together as a pair of shining stars until December 2020.