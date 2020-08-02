BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Moon Flanked by Saturn and Jupiter Dazzles the Sky, Twitter Shines with Pictures

Moon Flanked by Saturn and Jupiter Dazzles the Sky, Twitter Shines with Pictures

While Saturn is be at its brightest through the month of August, its luminosity will peak on August 9 as it will be exactly opposite to the sun.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Share this:

Saturday night was a visual treat for sky gazers as a perfect moon was flanked by the two biggest planets of the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn.

While Saturn is be at its brightest through the month of August, its luminosity will peak on August 9 as it will be exactly opposite to the sun. As Earth is between the Sun and Saturn, it is at its closest to Earth and visible to throughout the night.

Excited sky gazers took to Twitter to share pictures of the moon perfectly flanked by Jupiter and Saturn. Take a look at the breathtaking photographs:

Saturn and Jupiter will appear bright together as a pair of shining stars until December 2020.

Next Story
Loading