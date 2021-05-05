Moon Map: Researchers Design Lunar Pathways to Guide Future Exploration Missions

With her team of fellow interns, Ellen Czaplinski, a student of PhD in Space and Planetary Sciences, has created a new lunar map that will guide future missions to the moon. The map includes rover paths in the Schrödinger impact basin, a geologically important area on the moon. Basins and craters are round depressions on the surface of a planet or a moon, which are created as a result of heavy impact by some celestial object such as a meteorite. Impact craters larger than 150-200 kilometres in diameter are called impact basins. The Schrödinger basin, which looks like frozen splashes of huge dents in moon land, is a complex impact basin located near the south pole of the earth’s only natural satellite. Because of its position, it could hold rocks that came from deep below the lunar surface.

The research sampled the Schrödinger basin and released a map that identifies the key geological features of the impact basin. According to Czaplinkski, some of the rocks that we see today on the surface of the basin “may have been uplifted from very deep below the lunar surface,” during the formation of the basin. “Therefore, investigating these rocks up close is extremely important for answering high-priority science goals,” says Czaplinski.

To understand the formation and characteristics of the basin, there is a need to sample the rock types exposed in the basin’s peak ring. The peak ring is a ring-like boundary structure that was formed by an uplift in the surrounding surfaces when a celestial body hit the lunar surface.

The research by the students’ group at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, University of Arkansas, which was supported by NASA, was published in The Planetary Science Journal on March 12, 2021. Czaplinski, the lead author of the research also has been a winner of a NASA Earth and Space Science Fellowship 2017 that awards $45,000 a year to its fellows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here