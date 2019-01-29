English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moon Stoned: Earth's Oldest Rock was Found on Lunar Surface According to Scientists
14321 was collected by Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard on February 6, 1971, and is one of the largest rock samples brought back to Earth by a NASA mission.
The surface of the moon is seen in this July 1969 handout photo provided by NASA. Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong captures his shadow while taking a photo of the Lunar Module on the moon. (Photo: Reuters)
Finder's keepers? According to National Geographic, scientists revealed that they may have recently found the oldest intact rock from Earth — and it was on the moon. A study published on Thursday in Earth and Planetary Science Letters suggests that one of the rocks collected from the moon by Apollo 14 astronauts in 1971 contains a fragment of Earth's ancient crust, possibly dating back to more than 4.011 billion years ago.
If so, it is one of the oldest terrestrial rocks to ever have been found. The oldest minerals found on Earth itself were found in Australia's Jack Hills dated back to 4.4 billion years old. However, those dates have been disputed, and even if the minerals are that old, they're likely to remains of rocks that disintegrated long ago. On the other hand, the Apollo 14 fragment, officially named 14321, is much more fully preserved.
It could be that 14321 was formed in a previously water-rich pocket of magma, buried deep within the ancient moon. But researchers now think it's more probable that the rock had formed within our own planet's crust and got "jettisoned to the moon" as a result of one of the many meteor impacts that had slammed into early Earth.
According to National Geographic, "The finding adds to the Apollo missions' decades-long scientific legacy, and it further cements the moon as the solar system's premier archivist. Since the moon is so ancient, airless, and geologically inactive, its surface records the history of impacts in the early solar system—most likely including impact debris sent there from other worlds. It's thought that up to 0.5 percent of the schmutz on the lunar surface first formed on Earth, and bits and pieces of other rocky planets, such as Venus or Mars, probably litter the moon, too."
