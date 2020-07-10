Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin Just Set Serious 'Throwback' Goals with Photo of Earth as Seen from Moon

Every Thursday, the internet starts to swarm with "throwback" images with people across the world taking to social media platforms to share old photos of themselves in a bid to remember the good old' times. This "Throwback Thursday", however, was owned by American astronaut Dr. Buzz Aldrin who also happens to be one of the first persons to step foot on the moon following Neil Armstrong. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Aldrin shared an image of Planet Earth as seen from the surface of the moon in 1969.

The image was seemingly taken in 1969 when Aldrin, along with Armstrong and Michael Collins, became the first humans to achieve a successful moon landing aborad the Apollo 11 spacecraft.

"This view of home never gets old," Aldrin tweeted with the hashtag #ThrowbackThursday.

The moonwalker's photo raked in thousands of likes on Twitter with many commenting on the breathtaking and unique beauty of the image. Yet others such as astronaut Richards Garriott even suggested Aldrin should give space travel another try since he was still in great shape.

Buzz... let’s go back! I mean with you. You’d love it, we’d love it. Then onward to Mars. I know a younger generation is now “in charge”, but your still in great shape. Let’s go! — Richard Garriott (@RichardGarriott) July 9, 2020

@TheRealBuzz My oldest son Tobias (6) just said that it is so funny that our earth is so tiny and so beautiful at the same time. My youngest son Timo (4) thinks that you are the bravest and most beautiful. 😀 I say there is nothing more to add.. but.. Greetings from Germany — Christian Katczynski (@realkatczynski) July 9, 2020

What do you do after you have walked on the moon?

Seriously, what goals do you set? — Atlatl_man (@AtlatlMan) July 9, 2020

Aldrin has been active in the last few months, speaking out about his experience of quarantine to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic. Aldrin along with the fellow moonwalkers on Apollo 11 had spent three weeks in quarantine after their return from the historic mission to ensure they did not spread any "space germs" on Earth.

In April, the 90-year-old Aldrin announced he will be auctioning off signed photographs of the quarantine period aboard the Airstream trailer in the USS Hornet aircraft to raise funds to help fight coronavirus