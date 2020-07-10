BUZZ

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin Just Set Serious 'Throwback' Goals with Photo of Earth as Seen from Moon

Dr Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, shared a throwback image of planet Earth, seemingly taken during the Apollo 11 mission | Image credit: Reuters/Reuters

'This view of home never gets old,' Apollo 11 astronaut and moonwalker Dr Buzz Aldrin tweeted on Thursday.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
Every Thursday, the internet starts to swarm with "throwback" images with people across the world taking to social media platforms to share old photos of themselves in a bid to remember the good old' times. This "Throwback Thursday", however, was owned by American astronaut Dr. Buzz Aldrin who also happens to be one of the first persons to step foot on the moon following Neil Armstrong. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Aldrin shared an image of Planet Earth as seen from the surface of the moon in 1969.

The image was seemingly taken in 1969 when Aldrin, along with Armstrong and Michael Collins, became the first humans to achieve a successful moon landing aborad the Apollo 11 spacecraft.

"This view of home never gets old," Aldrin tweeted with the hashtag #ThrowbackThursday.

The moonwalker's photo raked in thousands of likes on Twitter with many commenting on the breathtaking and unique beauty of the image. Yet others such as astronaut Richards Garriott even suggested Aldrin should give space travel another try since he was still in great shape.

Aldrin has been active in the last few months, speaking out about his experience of quarantine to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic. Aldrin along with the fellow moonwalkers on Apollo 11 had spent three weeks in quarantine after their return from the historic mission to ensure they did not spread any "space germs" on Earth.

In April, the 90-year-old Aldrin announced he will be auctioning off signed photographs of the quarantine period aboard the Airstream trailer in the USS Hornet aircraft to raise funds to help fight coronavirus

