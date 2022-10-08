'Morbid' Titanic-shaped Bouncy House Causes Outrage on Internet

Since the Titanic sank more than 100 years ago, the maritime catastrophe has been permanently imprinted in our collective memory, thanks to the 1997 blockbuster film on the incident. The film has received enormous global popularity. Although the film has a devoted following, both the true story and the film adaptation are sad and heartbreaking. And these days there seems to be a new reason to remember the Titanic.

Recently, a video of a bouncy house that resembles the sinking Titanic has been going viral. The idea behind this product, however, did not sit well with many people. In a video that was shared on Instagram, you can notice the giant inflatable slide in the shape of a sinking Titanic. One can also notice parents waiting and watching their children sliding straight down.

“Omg is it just me or is this morbidly wrong? (But it does look hella fun!)” read the caption posted with the video.

The clip has stacked up over 9 million views along with thousands of reactions from Instagram users. The idea of the slide using a Titanic shape has left the internet divided.

Some of the users found the concept wrong as one of the users wrote, “Wrong on so many levels”, while another user wrote, ‘This is morbid’. A third was not sure about how to feel about the idea. “I’m stuck between,” the wrote.

Some users, on the other hand, commented on how they would react if they were on the slide. “I would literally slide down that to pretend I was sliding down the real one into shark-infested freezing water. People need to lighten up, lol”, a user wrote.

“I would totally go on this just to pretend I’m dying on the titanic”

Director James Cameron’s Titanic starred Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane, and Gloria Stuart in lead roles. The movie depicted the tragic incidents that lead to the sinking of Titanic in 1912.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here