Coronavirus
'More Helpful Than Trump': Americans Thank Jack Ma After He Donates Coronavirus Masks and Kits to US

Image credits: Twitter.

One Twitter user even wrote that Ma is doing more than what US President Donald Trump is doing for his country.

One of the powerful business leaders in the world, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma recently sent masks and coronavirus test kits to the US amid coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Jack Ma has announced that first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits for the US had been dispatched from Shanghai. He also wished Americans all the best in his tweet.

Jack Ma’s tweet received much applause from Americans with many thanking him for his helping gesture.

Thanking the Alibaba co-founder, one user criticised billionaires of his country. He wrote, “So a Chinese Billionaire donated what we needed in a very critical time and our Billionaire's did....???? help me out somebody!!!”

Another user also expressed gratitude, saying that Americans would forever be grateful to him.

One Twitter user even wrote that Ma is doing more than what US President Donald Trump is doing for his country.

However, Ma’s kind gesture did not impress every American with some questioning his motive and casting aspersions on him.

Some users accused him of “playing Communist propaganda”, while the others questioned him as to why he is not sending aid to Africa.

Ma recently promised to contribute two million protective masks for distribution across Europe. He sent a cargo loaded with 500,000 masks and other medical supplies for Europe which landed at Liege Airport, Belgium.

The Alibaba co-founder, who is the richest man in Asia, said last year that his new focus would be philanthropy. In an interview with Forbes Asia last year, Ma said that he would like to devote more time to education, philanthropy and the environment post retirement.

Ma, in 2019, stepped down from the post of executive chairman and handed that position to Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang.

