'More Helpful Than Trump': Americans Thank Jack Ma After He Donates Coronavirus Masks and Kits to US

One of the powerful business leaders in the world, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma recently sent masks and coronavirus test kits to the US amid coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Jack Ma has announced that first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits for the US had been dispatched from Shanghai. He also wished Americans all the best in his tweet.

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

Jack Ma’s tweet received much applause from Americans with many thanking him for his helping gesture.

Thanking the Alibaba co-founder, one user criticised billionaires of his country. He wrote, “So a Chinese Billionaire donated what we needed in a very critical time and our Billionaire's did....???? help me out somebody!!!”

Another user also expressed gratitude, saying that Americans would forever be grateful to him.

One Twitter user even wrote that Ma is doing more than what US President Donald Trump is doing for his country.

From the bottom of our hearts, the USA thanks you https://t.co/ISS8Z2bMFG. You are generous, kind, and we’re blessed to have someone like you looking out for Americans citizens — ‍☠️‍☠️#WhereAreTheTestKits (@apathetic_NY) March 16, 2020

Thank you! That’s what it’s about, the world chipping in to help each other — George Henderson (@GeoPHenderson) March 16, 2020

Thank you hero ❤️ — Ben Siuda (@bensiuda96) March 16, 2020

Bless you, Mr. Ma!!! — Leadership Masters (@LeadersMaster) March 16, 2020

However, Ma’s kind gesture did not impress every American with some questioning his motive and casting aspersions on him.

Some users accused him of “playing Communist propaganda”, while the others questioned him as to why he is not sending aid to Africa.

The coronavirus produced by the Chinese Communist Party will wipe out the labor of people all over the world. And Ma thank you is a member of the CCP. — 平板撑 (@afdldsufhwef) March 16, 2020

Ma recently promised to contribute two million protective masks for distribution across Europe. He sent a cargo loaded with 500,000 masks and other medical supplies for Europe which landed at Liege Airport, Belgium.

The Alibaba co-founder, who is the richest man in Asia, said last year that his new focus would be philanthropy. In an interview with Forbes Asia last year, Ma said that he would like to devote more time to education, philanthropy and the environment post retirement.

Ma, in 2019, stepped down from the post of executive chairman and handed that position to Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang.