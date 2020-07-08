More Indians are Interested in Karan Johar Than Finding out When Covid-19 Vaccine is Arriving

Researchers and medical experts across the globe are working round the clock to devise a vaccine that can stop the spread of coronavirus and cure millions of people affected with the deadly infection worldwide.

India, a country of over 1 billion citizens, has in the course of a few months curiously risen the chart of most-affected COVID-19 countries in the world, standing at #3 spot. As of writing this, nearly 7.5 lakh have contracted the disease and over 20K have lost their battle to novel coronavirus.

One would expect everyone to anxiously look up for new updates on medicines or vaccines being formulated in order to break the chain of the infection but if Google search results are anything to go by, Indians have their priorities set and are rather interested in what's happening in Indian filmmaker Karan Johar's life.

Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Johar has faced the wrath of social media commentators, fans, and even the members of the Indian film industry. Their anger has been fueled further after reports emerged that Singh was let down by many people in Bollywood.

But the interest in Johar grew exponentially on Wednesday after an interview of his friend went viral on the Internet. During the interaction, Johar's friend revealed that the brutal hatred he received after Singh's death has left the Dharma productions head "shattered."

"Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It’s not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this," the friend was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The revelation seemed to have completed eclipsed the interest of Indians in COVID-19 vaccines (in last 24 hours), something that reflected on Google Trends.

In fact, the top 6 regions in India amounted to zero searches for "COVID-19 Vaccine".

The past seven days have seen similar searches from corners of India.

To make the comparison more transparent and balanced, we replaced the search term "covid-19 vaccine" with "coronavirus vaccine" and compared for the last 30 days. The results titled towards coronavirus vaccine, however, ever so slightly.

Karan Johar wins, hands down!