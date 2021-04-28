More Jobs, Stricter Covid-19 Handling, Peace: What West Bengal's First-time Voters Expect Post Polls

The political confrontation in poll-bound West Bengal is drawing to an end, with the ‘tigress’ of Trinamool Congress facing the Bharatiya Janata Party for one last round of voting on Thursday. As the countdown to the fateful May 2 begins, speculation is rife with who is going to form the next government. And one of the biggest stakeholders is the youth of the state, many of whom voted for the first time during the 2021 elections.

West Bengal, which has a history of politically active youth movements, saw a sizeable number of first-time voters exercising their democratic ‘right’ for the first time as ‘responsible citizens of the nation’.

“The right to vote is a funny right in a country where nationalism is decided on the clothes you wear and the colleges you go to, which Gods you pray to. In elections, a voter carries as much responsibility as the care taken to craft the election manifestos he never reads, except when it is used to make thongas (paper bags) for far more sensible things," says 23-year-old Mohammad Danyal Faridi from Durgapur Paschim assembly constituency.

For 24-year-old Swagato Basak, the feeling of voting was more about the “excitement at the prospect of exerting one’s democratic right."

“As an educated citizen I am well aware of the responsibilities I have towards my country. This led me to research extensively on the exact process of the election, legislature concerning the same and even the eventualities of a tie," says Swagato, registered under 104 Ward of Jadavpur constituency.

Amid the political turbulence that has ruled the state the past couple of months, it has been a difficult choice for the youth to judge a leader on its promises and past actions. Of the many problems that plague the state today, the slow growth of Bengal’s job market, according to 20-year-old Khadija Khatoun, is the most vital.

“A lack of job opportunities today has pushed hundreds of youth to leave their hometown and settle outside. There are so many instances where we see educated people having to resort to daily wage or freelance work due to a scarcity of proper salaried jobs here," says Khadija, a voter under 231 Ghatal assembly constituency, Paschim Medinipur district.

19-year-old Sretama Basak, a voter under 105 Ward of Jadavpur assembly constituency, seconded the opinion. “The job market is definitely an area I would want our leaders to work on immediately. However, I also oppose the inclusion of ‘quotas’ in admission processes as that deprive many deserving candidates of their job roles. I would urge the upcoming government to work towards equality in an already sinking market," she says.

In Danyal’s opinion, West Bengal is stagnant and perhaps there are no two ways about it. “An influx of jobs and employment opportunities can make the state less stagnant, but only if the identity of Bengal is reinforced. Or else all you have is a cheap knockoff," he says.

The state needs to redesign its economic and trade policies to draw more business into the state providing more employment, states Swagato, who hopes this could bring about a subsequent rise in the standard of living here.

While employment in Bengal seems to be the top priority for its youth, managing its health sector also emerges as a prime concern. At a time when India is seeing nearly 3.5 lakh covid positive cases every day with Bengal alone reporting over 11,000 cases as of April 27, “boosting the government health sector with special attention to corruption, hoarding, bribery and other malpractice," is the need of the hour, many felt.

“The first on the agenda for any ruling party is to focus on containing the spread of the Covid-19 virus by enabling proper social distancing and lockdown. Additionally, they should take care to root out corruption and racketeering in the medicine, vaccination campaign and hospital sectors," says Swagato.

But who, according to the youth of Bengal, will be leading these new changes? How much of a power switch does the youth predict and what are the grievances of the youth against the political parties?

“Money speaks, and a lot of money speaks louder," remarks Danyal adding, “undoubtedly TMC has done good – its reflections are a sure proof of that. But a state needs to provide more than basic daal chawal (rice and dal) for its citizens. The lack of resolve for major upheaval has done TMC the most harm. With that, even the corruption can be institutionalised and explained."

While most believe that the BJP stands a chance to overpower the ruling party, voters opined that at this point, “any result is possible".

“The general populace is so confused and segmented that nothing can be said with surety. However, I believe there is a moderate chance of no switch occurring. Having said that, it needs to be noted that the problems of the state are deep-rooted in the decisions made in the past, and the only way to move forward from that is through consistent and dedicated efforts. In a nutshell, the state government should constantly be in contention with the Centre and do away with the public unrest due to abuse of political power and corruption," says Swagato.

Nevertheless, Ankita Munshi, a voter from the Chanandagar assembly constituency feels Mamata Banerjee, as a woman, has done a commendable job in mobilising women’s voices in the state, and after a look at the current situation, Bengal cannot be in any other ‘safer hands’.

“Besides working towards cultural advancement in the state, Banerjee has powered more women to come out for work and raise their voices against domestic violence and so on. I would vote for a leader who doesn’t strive on religious politics and wouldn’t undermine a woman and go on the streets moral policing," says Ankita.

Seconding Ankita, young women including Sretama and Khadija believe under Kanyashree Prakalapa, (an initiative that was taken by the Government of West Bengal in 2013 to improve the life and the status of the girls by helping economically backward families with cash), many girls have received the benefits of education and jobs.

Although deemed “a charismatic symbol with more to offer than delivered," the state under Didi is still “ripe with ghettoization of minorities, and discrimination in both small towns and the big metropolis," Danyal feels. However, he adds, “If Bengal is handed over to other parties, who knows what fresh hell might descend upon the state".

Amid this fight to win Bengal, one shouldn’t forget that the state isn’t Kolkata alone – it is instead the agglomeration of once-blooming villages that critics claim are slowly growing cold. The youth of Bengal feels that the state has room for large-scale infrastructure projects, whether it be tourism or turning towns and cities into smart cities. Who gets to drive these changes in the state, however, remains to be seen.

