Coronavirus is Killing More Men than Women. In India, It’s the Opposite

All around the world, feminists and gender-activists are trying to dismantle patriarchal stereotypes one of which is the notion that "women are the weaker sex."

In India, however, that might actually be true, at least when it comes to the new novel coronavirus pandemic.

A new study finds that in India, females bear a higher relative-risk of death from the novel coronavirus disease than males.

The study called "Equal risk, unequal burden? Gender differentials in COVID-19 mortality in India", published in the Journal of Global Health Science analysed data till May 20 to show that the overall case fatality rate among females in 3.3%, much higher than that of males, which is 2.9%.

This data is in direct contrast to that of the rest of the world - where men with COVID-19 are more at risk for worse outcomes and death, independent of age.

The data, which is part of an ongoing analysis from the academic research group Global Health 50/50, determined that men are more likely than women to die of the coronavirus in every country for which official government data was available.

The data included 20 countries including the places which had the worst outbreaks: USA, Italy, China, Germany, Spain, Iran. The analysis found that men are 50-80 percent more likely to die of the coronavirus following a diagnosis than women.

Even Pakistan's data (collected upto June 2) showed that male deaths were drastically more than females.





In India, researchers used crowdsourced data to provide preliminary estimates for age-sex specific Covid-19 CFR for India. They analysed the burden of the cases and deaths for age-sex categories.

The findings call for greater attention towards females in coronavirus treatment.