'More of This in Our Schools': Toronto Teacher Gifts Her Students Nike Sneakers

Not only do our teachers encourage us but also they play a key part in moulding our destiny. An excellent teacher would also go above and beyond to ensure that his students are in the best possible situation. A video has become popular on the internet, demonstrating this point, In the clip, a teacher gives a pair of new shoes to her whole class.

A teacher gives everyone in her class new Nike shoes in an Instagram video. The video has been seen millions of times since it was shared. People couldn’t stop complimenting the instructor on everything she did for her kids.

Stephanie’s kids could be seen in the video enthusiastically designing their new shoes with patterns ranging from solar systems to rainbow prints and everything in between after collaborating with a local sneaker business to offer the markers and paints needed to individualise each pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teach In The 6ix (@teachinthe6ix)

The caption of the video reads, “Friday was a special day because I got to surprise my students with a special gift. My students come from all different walks of life and some don’t have the simple luxuries that we often take for granted, such as shoes.”

The teacher continues by saying, “This year, we focused on creating an inclusive and welcoming environment within our classroom. From the moment they enter the classroom, they know they can leave their worries at the door because the classroom is a positive and safe space.”

Many people have expressed their feelings in response to the touching video. As one user put it, “So incredible!!! We need more of this in our schools!!! Thank you so much to this AMAZING TEACHER!! “. A second user said, “Teachers are fantastic!! These youngsters will never forget her. Thank you, Ma’am!”. “She’s going down in those kids’ history books as “the best teacher I ever had,” a third user said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here