More People Googled Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' After AAP's Victory than Entire Election Campaign

Delhi BJP chief and Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, on the day of Delhi election results exit polls had put out an appeal on Twitter to 'save' a tweet of his.

In the tweet, he said that, "All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form government in Delhi...please do not search excuses to blame the EVM."

The tweet has not aged well.

ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail.. मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा.. भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020

It wasn't just this tweet that people went back to after Aam Admi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 with 62 seats, against BJP's 8.

Manoj Tiwari, known for his popular song, 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' also made people go back to it. Albeit, for different reasons.

A video of Lucknow's AAP section dancing to Manoj Tiwari's song after the results were announced soon went viral.

In the run up to the elections, the song 'Rinkiya ke Papa' was used by both the social media teams of AAP as well as BJP to mobilise voters. While AAP used the song to mock Tiwari and BJP, Tiwari rebutted with "Rinkiya jhooth nahin bolti" (Rinkiya doesn't lie) to slam Kejriwal

Google Trends, however, showed that more people searched for the song after AAP's victory in Delhi on February 11, than they did during the entire campaign, pre-poll, poll, post-poll, exit-polls, combined.

The related terms also showed how people were more interested in memes about Manoj Tiwari, than results of BJP's seat-share.

It wasn't just Google Trends, more people went back to the original YouTube video of the popular Bhojpuri song, actually called 'Chat Deni Maar Deli' and not 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' from the

2012 album ‘Uparwali Ke Chakkar Mein’. In the comments of the video, Netizens wrote comments of how they were back there after the Delhi Election results.

While we're unsure about 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' Manoj Tiwari may not be "hee hee hee hee has deli" anymore after Delhi Election results.

Tiwari had even said some hours before the election confident that BJP would win said that he was "he was ready to take responsibilities that the "victory would bring," even as the early trends clearly showed an AAP lead.

After the final results, however, Tiwari accepted the mandate, and defeat.

