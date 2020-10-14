'More Power to You': Richa Chadha Praised as Payal Ghosh Tenders Apology after Defamation Suit

Actor Richa Chadha is being hailed on social media after actor Payal Ghosh agreed to amicably settle the defamation suit filed against her by the former. Richa had last week filed a defamation case against the Ghosh for making a “false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement” against her and also sought monetary compensation as damages.

Ghosh, while levelling allegations of rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy. On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for Ghosh, told Justice AK Menon that both the parties (Chadha and Ghosh) have settled the matter amicably and submitted a statement of undertaking. Ghosh, in the undertaking, said she was withdrawing the statement she made against Chadha and tendered an apology. “The parties have agreed they would not file any cases against each other with regard to this matter and there would not be any demand for monetary compensation, Satpute told the high court.

Chadha’s advocates Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar also said the matter has been worked out. Justice Menon accepted the same and disposed of the suit against Ghosh.

Richa Chadda v Payal Ghosh Defamation Suit :Lawyers of Chadda and Ghosh tell Bombay HC that settlement terms have been finalized.@RichaChadha @iampayalghosh pic.twitter.com/2tkhufyD9n — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 14, 2020

The lawyer of Kamaal R Khan, another defendant in Richa's suit, tells HC that he will not make any public comments against Richa on the basis of defamatory remarks and adds that he will make a public statement to that effect.#RichaChadha#PayalGhosh pic.twitter.com/N3pscJlHJm — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 14, 2020

Convinced over the settlement of the issue, Richa took to Twitter to express her happiness.

Unconditional apology with “certain conditions” apparently . Ab kya bole behen.... but what a fight you put up 👏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 14, 2020

Well done Richa! When a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 14, 2020

Wow. Congratulations. you are inspiration to so many who refuse to take up a stand. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) October 14, 2020

👏👏👏👏👏 more power to you — Abshar (@Aaabshar) October 14, 2020

So proud of u @RichaChadha mire power to you — RiA D'Souza (@RiaRevealed) October 14, 2020

Chadha in her suit had also arraigned a Telugu news channel and actor Kamaal R Khan as defendants for uploading Ghosh's video and making further statements against Chadha. On Wednesday, Khans advocate Manoj Gadkari told the HC that his client will not make any further statements, but he intends to contest the present suit.

The bench then directed him to file an affidavit and posted the suit for further hearing after six weeks. On September 23, Ghosh lodged an FIR at Mumbai’s Versova police station accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013.

During his questioning by the police October 1, Kashyap denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting in Sri Lanka at the time when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.