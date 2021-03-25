More Sleep is the Key to Lower the Risk of Contracting Coronavirus, Finds New Study

There have been numerous ways suggested by people to reduce the chance of contracting the coronavirus, from drinking kadha to having turmeric milk. But recent research has suggested that just having a proper sleep will reduce one's chances of getting infected. Published in the online journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health this month, a team of eight scientists ran a survey from July 17, 2020 to September 25, 2020, which was open to healthcare workers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

Their results have shown that factors like no ordisrupted sleep, and daily burnout are linked to a heightened risk of not only becoming infected with coronavirus, but also having more severe disease and a longer recovery period. The study also found that every one-hour, increase in the amount of time spent asleep at night reduced the odds of becoming infected with COVID-19 by 12 percent.

Insufficient or disrupted sleep and work burnout have been linked to a heightened risk of viral and bacterial infections, however the researchers say that it is not clear if these are also risk factors for COVID-19. To find out the relation between the two, the scientists drew on the responses to the online survey for healthcare workers who were repeatedly exposed to patients with COVID-19 infection.

Around 2,884 healthcare workers participated in the survey, out of which 568 workers had COVID-19. The severity of infection was categorised in five sections -very mild(no or hardly any symptoms),mild (fever with or without cough, but requires no treatment), moderate (fever, respiratory symptoms and/or pneumonia), severe (breathing difficulties with low oxygen saturation) and critical (respiratory failure requiring mechanical assistance and intensive care).

The survey saw a reported night sleep average under seven hours, but more than six. After considering the potential influential factors, the researchers found that every extra hour of sleep at night was associated with twelve percent of lower odds of coronavirus infection. They also found that an extra hour acquired in daytime napping was associated with six percent higher odds, however this relation varies by country, mentions the report.