3-min read

More Than 4 Lakh People Are Planning To Storm Area 51 in USA To 'Free Aliens'

The most popular theory is that at Area 51, the United States government is hiding the secret alien life form which was crash-landed on Earth. And now, a Facebook event suggests people are going to 'free them aliens.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 12, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
More Than 4 Lakh People Are Planning To Storm Area 51 in USA To 'Free Aliens'
Image for Representation. Credits: Firstpost.
Aliens.

Are they real? Are they here? Do they exist?

Extra-terrestrial beings have remained shrouded in controversy since the topic of 'other life' or 'other beings' except for all we know on earth being out there was ever thought of. Though so far, scientific evidence has so far, dismissed every theory of aliens existing. Except Oumuamua.

While the science behind aliens existing isn't exactly solid, 'we cannot rule out the possibility of life existing.' The last sentence is something conspiracy theorists will tell you. One particular place and term which remains shrouded in 'aliens are real' controversy is Area 51.

A quick Google search will tell you that this is the Internet's own conspiracy hot-spot, and it involves not just aliens but all kind of 'undercover secret-government cover ups.' One of the searches even includes lizard people.

Area 51 is in reality a United States Air Force facility located in Lincoln County, Nevada, U.S which is a highly classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, within the Nevada Test and Training Range. The fact that it is 'highly classified' is what makes it the subject of so much speculation.

The most popular theory is that at Area 51, the government is hiding the secret alien life form which had crash-landed on Earth. And now, a Facebook event suggests people are going to 'free them aliens.'

Really. A Facebook event hosted by the page called, 'Sh*tposting cause im in shambles' hosted an event called 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' which essentially says that they want to go to 'see them aliens,' and relies on the popular belief of safety in numbers.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens," is what the description reads.

At the time of writing this article, over 4 lakh people have signed up to go storm Area 51.

As the news of the event spread, the event moved on from Facebook to Twitter and Area 51 soon started being a trend. People started sharing memes on how they'd 'free them aliens,' and what would follow.

People also had elaborate plans on how exactly they'd be getting entry.

While the event may be from a page which encourages, err.. pointless posting, on September 20, Saturday. we'll know how many people actually show up to 'storm Area 51.' Wake me up when (half of) September ends.

