More Than 4 Lakh People Are Planning To Storm Area 51 in USA To 'Free Aliens'

Aliens.

Are they real? Are they here? Do they exist?

Extra-terrestrial beings have remained shrouded in controversy since the topic of 'other life' or 'other beings' except for all we know on earth being out there was ever thought of. Though so far, scientific evidence has so far, dismissed every theory of aliens existing. Except Oumuamua.

While the science behind aliens existing isn't exactly solid, 'we cannot rule out the possibility of life existing.' The last sentence is something conspiracy theorists will tell you. One particular place and term which remains shrouded in 'aliens are real' controversy is Area 51.

A quick Google search will tell you that this is the Internet's own conspiracy hot-spot, and it involves not just aliens but all kind of 'undercover secret-government cover ups.' One of the searches even includes lizard people.

Area 51 is in reality a United States Air Force facility located in Lincoln County, Nevada, U.S which is a highly classified remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base, within the Nevada Test and Training Range. The fact that it is 'highly classified' is what makes it the subject of so much speculation.

The most popular theory is that at Area 51, the government is hiding the secret alien life form which had crash-landed on Earth. And now, a Facebook event suggests people are going to 'free them aliens.'

Really. A Facebook event hosted by the page called, 'Sh*tposting cause im in shambles' hosted an event called 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' which essentially says that they want to go to 'see them aliens,' and relies on the popular belief of safety in numbers.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens," is what the description reads.

At the time of writing this article, over 4 lakh people have signed up to go storm Area 51.

As the news of the event spread, the event moved on from Facebook to Twitter and Area 51 soon started being a trend. People started sharing memes on how they'd 'free them aliens,' and what would follow.

Aliens once they are set free from Area 51 pic.twitter.com/NPsNqro8o9 — 6 TIMES (@UefaBlicence89) July 12, 2019

My alien I stole from Area 51 waking me up at 3am to to ask if I have games on my phone pic.twitter.com/IqON9EvaqW — heritance (@myheritance) July 12, 2019

The aliens teaching us new tricks once we free them from Area 51 pic.twitter.com/OuT6DfytyV — (@zantanuh) July 12, 2019

Me acting like I don’t know where I’m at after being caught in Area 51 pic.twitter.com/vpoJz6r3ex — Javier (@JAVII1ER) July 12, 2019

area 51 is done for kid pic.twitter.com/4MO5pyS6n5 — dogeposter (@omfuze) July 12, 2019

The aliens at Area 51 waiting on that “we outside” text pic.twitter.com/HJECAOdgp6 — Juan Jose (@juanjose7_) July 12, 2019

Me explaining to my mom why I need plane tickets to go to storm Area 51 My mom: pic.twitter.com/wF17gZkZQk — tastyana (@tastyana2) July 12, 2019

Me attempting to talk to the aliens at Area 51 pic.twitter.com/1GQLTsg6tp — The Doctor of Philosophy (@zackzack8888) July 12, 2019

Me and my girls heading to Area 51 to free the aliens pic.twitter.com/w86Zwk0Aiw — (@gonegals) July 12, 2019

Aliens at Area 51: *chillin* Me and the boys: pic.twitter.com/bBKuF1esQQ — dan (@manieldad) July 12, 2019

Me tryna dodge the guards bullets at Area 51 pic.twitter.com/9QHQQ8ZT3S — iamthejayprince (@CerdaJessie) July 12, 2019

Me watching the guards battle all the 11 year olds in Area 51 pic.twitter.com/KkSzaoBJIi — Marvela (@yeerhaw) July 12, 2019

Me outside area 51 on September 20th pic.twitter.com/uRGfMZ29sk — Ernie (@Ernie_1997) July 12, 2019

People also had elaborate plans on how exactly they'd be getting entry.

A detailed blueprint on how we plan to storm Area 51 pic.twitter.com/lezQE4xLzU — juan ひ (@txjuannn) July 11, 2019

Best area 51 photo pic.twitter.com/wC9H87sNDQ — Skpk Carnage | Cody (@oSnackPack) July 12, 2019

so here’s the master plan to our invasion on Area 51 (please don’t tell the government) pic.twitter.com/p0z4fsDEYi — ♨️ MR. HOT N HURTY ♨️ (@dukeblazer) July 11, 2019

me arguing with the guards of area 51 when I break in pic.twitter.com/jEHSW6pOWp — vin¢ (@vinjendie) July 12, 2019

While the event may be from a page which encourages, err.. pointless posting, on September 20, Saturday. we'll know how many people actually show up to 'storm Area 51.' Wake me up when (half of) September ends.