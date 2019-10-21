Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

More the Merrier: Britain's Biggest Family All Set to Welcome the 22nd Child

The couple, Sue and Noel Radford, who hails from Morecambe, Lancs, are expecting their baby number 22 with all excitement.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
More the Merrier: Britain's Biggest Family All Set to Welcome the 22nd Child
Screenshot from video uploaded by The Radford Family on YouTube.

Bringing a new life into the world is a wonderful and blessed experience.

However, despite loving children, there are people who struggle with one having just one ward around. And then there is a couple who is having a blast with 21 kids -- So much so that they recently announced their 22nd child as well.

Sue and Noel Radford have 21 children and according to a report in The Sun, they are all ready to welcome their 22nd child.

The couple, who is from Morecambe, Lancs, saw Sue reveal on the family YouTube channel that they are expecting baby number 22.

Taking to her YouTube channel, the 44-year-old told her followers, "So now you know guys, we're having a baby."

She further added, "We're just coming up to 15 weeks pregnant and we'll be able to find out the gender of the baby soon."

Sue said she is due to give birth in April, but said she's like a boy this time after she had a girl last time, revealing she wondered if it will be 11 of each.

Notably, the family live in a 10-bed home which they purchased for £240,000 in 2004.

While Noel had a vasectomy during Sue's ninth pregnancy, he had it reversed when the couple wanted more children, with them welcoming a baby boy into the family in November 2018.

They've already got Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, Archie, 18 months and the baby boy Bonnie Raye, who was born last year.

A Daily Mail article revealed that it takes the couple three hours to clean the house after a normal day and the family ploughs through £350 a week in groceries.

While the eldest children, Chris and Sophie have already moved out, the others are still at home and the couple is also grandparents to Sophie's three children.

The family, which claims £170 in child benefits every week, relies mostly on their bakery to make ends meet.

The family, which claims £170 in child benefits every week, relies mostly on their bakery to make ends meet.


