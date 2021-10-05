Morning Coffee, Still in Bed: How Nobel Prize for Medicine Winners Received the Win

Winning the top prize in science, the Nobel, is probably every scientist’s dream. However, what happens when you actually win the Nobel prize, and if it had a reaction what would it have been. Probably this year’s Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Ardem Patapoutian’s picture describes that reaction the best. A picture shared by the Instagram page of Nobel Prize on Monday showed the Lebanon-born scientist watching the Nobel Prize press conference from his bed soon after finding out that he had won the award with David Julius. Patapoutian was seen with the laptop in front of him sitting next to his son who was beaming with joy. The caption of the post read, “New medicine laureate Ardem Patapoutian and his son Luca, watching the Nobel Prize press conference shortly after finding out the happy news.”

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet awarded them for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. The 54-year-old scientist, affiliated to the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Scripps Research, La Jolla, California, USA won the award along with Julius from the University of California, San Francisco. The duo will also share the Nobel Prize monetary award of 10 million Swedish kronor (Rs8,51,46,462).

The official Instagram handle of Nobel Prize also shared a picture of Julius on Monday to show how the 66-year-old scientist reacted to the news. The Instagram post showed Julius with his wife enjoying a cup of coffee to celebrate the achievement. The caption of the image read, “Cheers and congratulations to our newest medicine laureate David Julius. Here Julius and his wife Holly Ingraham are celebrating his Nobel Prize with a cup of early morning coffee.”

Julius and Patapoutian led a study that provided a breakthrough discovery about how humans’ nerve receptors work when it comes to sensing temperature and the sensation of touch. The American scientist worked on a pungent compound from chili peppers, called capsaicin, that sets off a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. Whereas Patapoutian utilised the pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new kind of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. Their study brought in a new understanding on how human beings’ nervous system identifies heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli.

