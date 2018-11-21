English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moroccan Woman Killed Boyfriend, Cooked Remains & Served them to Construction Workers in UAE
The woman had been dating the victim for seven years but allegedly killed him in a fit of rage when he decided to leave her and marry another woman.
The woman had been dating the victim for seven years but allegedly killed him in a fit of rage when he decided to leave her and marry another woman.
In a shocking incident, a Moroccan woman has been accused of murdering her long-term boyfriend, cooking his remains and feeding to some Pakistani construction workers in the United Arab Emirates.
According to a report in an Arab newspaper The National, the woman had allegedly been dating the victim for seven years. It was when the man decided to leave her and marry another woman in Morocco that the accused lost her temper and killed him. While it remains unclear how she committed the murder, she did go on to dismember him and used his body parts to cook a local dish known as machboos. She went on to serve the dish to some local construction workers.
According to reports, the crime remained undiscovered for six months and would have remained so had his brother not tried to search the accused's apartment. Upon searching, he found a tooth that belonged to the victim inside the woman's blender. The accused confessed after DNA reports confirmed that the tooth indeed belonged to the victim.
This is not the first time that a victim has been murdered and coked by their partner. In 2014, a man killed his transsexual girlfriend in Brisbane in an incident of domestic violence. He later tried to dispose of her body by cooking the remains. But was caught when the power went out and he called the electrician to his house to fix it with the body still in the pot.
