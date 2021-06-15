CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mosaic Flooring in 'Middle-class' Households is Making Desi Twitter Nostalgic About 'Ghar'

Desi Twitter shares mosaic flooring. (Credit: Twitter)

Desi Twitter is experiencing waves of nostalgia in the latest trend, a throwback to mosaic flooring in middle-class households.

If you have had your childhood in India or even spent a quarter of your growing up in a desi household, mosaic flooring is sure to hit you with nostalgia. The classic floor styling, which is an assortment of small pebbles, tiles, stones, glass etc in patterns to decorate a surface was one of the most preferred floor designs in early days’ Indian households. Over the year, although households have moved to choose more modern flooring of tiles and marbles, mosaic flooring, however, remains to hold the nostalgic flavours for many.

Following a recent trend of Twitter, netizens are having a fresh wave of their childhood days, after users are sharing snaps of mosaic floors from their old homes and recalling the times and memories associated with it.

It is said that the origin of mosaic flooring dates back to 8th BC. “They were made of pebbles. Greek manufacturer developed this technique further in the 5th BC. Pebbles are homogeneous and vary in the color range between black and white only. Manufacturers gathered the pebbles and used them for floors and footpaths," according to Mosaic History.

first published:June 15, 2021, 14:11 IST