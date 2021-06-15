Mosaic Flooring in 'Middle-class' Households is Making Desi Twitter Nostalgic About 'Ghar'

If you have had your childhood in India or even spent a quarter of your growing up in a desi household, mosaic flooring is sure to hit you with nostalgia. The classic floor styling, which is an assortment of small pebbles, tiles, stones, glass etc in patterns to decorate a surface was one of the most preferred floor designs in early days’ Indian households. Over the year, although households have moved to choose more modern flooring of tiles and marbles, mosaic flooring, however, remains to hold the nostalgic flavours for many.

Following a recent trend of Twitter, netizens are having a fresh wave of their childhood days, after users are sharing snaps of mosaic floors from their old homes and recalling the times and memories associated with it.

Indian mosaic floors probably came in vogue during the 50s. So wonderful and so suited to our environment. Cool, easy to maintain and the dust and stains also get absorbed. Cheaper & faster options have replaced them in the last couple of decades. pic.twitter.com/1ac3M04acf— ᑌᑭᗩᔕᗩᑎᗩ (@U_pasana) June 13, 2021

Our house still has these… pic.twitter.com/d8pWWg72YQ— Sritika Dhar ♌ (@Sritika_) June 14, 2021

I judge people who reject these mosaic floors.— Adnan (@ahalam) June 13, 2021

It's all well and good from your perspective, but i can't find a screw when i drop one pic.twitter.com/C1BZCf4pEp— Himanshu Rokde (@himanshu_rokde) June 13, 2021

In my old home.. I’ll never want to change it!! pic.twitter.com/aPy8DPhNnz— NidhiG (@NidhiG) June 14, 2021

Not only in India. Found it in Swedish supermarket too, probably built around 70s. Saw a mosaic floor after long so clicked it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/elXyvbCdST— Vinod Tripathi (@spectoons) June 14, 2021

We restored an Art Deco style house in Haridwar recently and managed to save most of the 50 year old terrazzo tiles. added some new mosaic as well. Sadly, it’s getting harder to get experienced mistris and what was done quite cheaply earlier, costs well above Rs. 180-200 per sf. pic.twitter.com/eQMSXn5KVm— Varun Bajaj (@varunbajaj21) June 14, 2021

We call this terrazzo-ception! pic.twitter.com/AlNfVqzyU3— The Blank Slate (@TheBlankSlateDS) June 14, 2021

It is said that the origin of mosaic flooring dates back to 8th BC. “They were made of pebbles. Greek manufacturer developed this technique further in the 5th BC. Pebbles are homogeneous and vary in the color range between black and white only. Manufacturers gathered the pebbles and used them for floors and footpaths," according to Mosaic History.

