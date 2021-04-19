Mosque in England Draws Flak for Banning Women from Praying During Ramadan

A mosque’s decision to close its women’s section stating covid restrictions, while continuing to open men’s section has received backlash from locals in Berkshire. Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Berkshire in South East England was called out for its sexist move after it banned female worshippers from praying while males were allowed to do so during the holy month of Ramadan. It is claimed that only men are being allowed for Tarawih prayer- a special prayer done during Ramadan- in the mosque.

On April 13, the mosque closed its female praying section stating the government’s 220-person capacity restrictions, while the men’s section remained open and active. The decision has backfired as locals criticised it, claiming it comes from a sexist mindset where men think ‘they can decide whether women can go and pray in a mosque.’

Julie Siddiqi, activist and worshipper, told Daily Mail she felt angry and upset over the decision while she needs the feel to speak about the issue publicly. The 49-years-old MBE awardee for her inter-faith work slammed the move as sexist in a Facebook video. She claims the mosque in Slough informed female worshippers about the decision the night before which she denounced.

In the clip, she said she understands about health and safety as she was part of “Government roundtables discussing these issues with all faith communities…all of last year.”

Julie said the mosque has “a lot of space, so in terms of space and making this work, it’s totally, totally doable with this mosque.”

Citing earlier stories of women being mistreated, Julie said ‘enough is enough’ and shared that in her 30-years as a Muslim, she has faced sexism for exercising her right to pray in religious places.

Ni Tarafet, a student, alleged that the said mosque has “had problems with the women’s section for a long time”. She called the move as “completely against the Islamic religion.”

Latif Khan, mosque secretary, however, defendedthe decision saying it was a “good faith decision to safeguard everyone.”

