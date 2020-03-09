English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mosque Located in 'Sensitive' Area in Aligarh Covered ahead of Holi to Maintain Peace

The mosque was covered up by police in order to maintain peace and harmony on Holi | Image credit: IANS/Twitter

The mosque was covered up by police in order to maintain peace and harmony on Holi | Image credit: IANS/Twitter

Abhishek, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the step has been taken after discussions with the local representatives.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Share this:

A mosque, located in a sensitive area in Aligarh, has been covered with a black tarpaulin sheet ahead of the Holi.

Abhishek, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the step has been taken after discussions with the local representatives.

"This is a trend that is followed to maintain peace and harmony," he said.

According to the police, the mosque is located in the sensitive area and all appropriate measures are being taken to ensure peaceful celebrations.

"We have taken several preventive measures. Rapid Action Force and local police will be patrolling the area and drones are keeping an eye on the terrace of the houses in the region. Adequate forces will be deployed in sensitive areas during Holi celebrations," he added.

Images of the mosque covered in tarpaulin and coloured cloth were shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The decision to cover the mosque was met with mixed reactions on Twitter with many users claiming that the move displayed police's inability to control anti-social factions.

Some, however, pointed out that covering the mosque would protect it from colours and stains on Holi when celebrations can often get rowdy.


Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story