Mosquito Apocalypse? A Karnataka Village's Daily Battle With the Tiny Bloodsuckers

“We have lost count of number of protests we staged before every official and public representative we know just to have one night of sound sleep, ” says a rather sleepless Raajegowda. He is mentioning about the issue that nobody other than the villagers of Adaguru take seriously which is making their life hell.

It has been around 4 to 5 years that the residents of Adaguru had a sound-less sleep, literally. Mosquitoes have made the life of every creature in this village miserable. The village is swarming with mosquitoes 24/7 and people have tried every solution that they could think of. This is probably the only village where even a cattle shed has mosquito net and fans to protect the animals from the blood thirsty little demons.

All because of a 100 acre lake.

Adaguru is a small village in Channarayapatna Taluk of Hassan district, Karnataka with around 400 houses. The nearest town is Channarayapatna which is just 5 kilometers away. This town is the reason mosquitos decided to call Adaguru their permanent home. Multiple channels are built across river Hemavathi to make sure all lakes of Hassan district get good supply of water throughout the year. This project is definitely making sure that the lakes are filled with water. But for Adaguru, it is the channel that brought in lot more than just water.

The untreated water from drains and other waste sources from Channarayapatna flows through the channel into the Adaguru Lake. The water is so filthy that people or cattle hesitate to even pass by the lake. The stinking lake is the breeding ground of mosquitos who glide happily into the village to suck the blood of all creatures living there.

The mosquitos may not seem that much of a problem for people outside Adaguru. Malaria and dengue are very far off things. “If I have to take a stroll, I must be ready to get my blood sucked by at least 10 thousand mosquitos,” says Manjulamma, a resident of Adaguru.

“We have lived in this village from when I was a child, where would I go? All was fine until the lake turned black due to all the dirt that flowed in. We were happier when there was less water than we are now with the lake full, but completely useless. Mosquito nets, fans, repellents are our best friends now. We sold half the cattle because we could see that even the animals were struggling with these mosquito bites. We are helpless and sleepless,” she adds.

“We may just be the only village staging a protest to help us get rid of mosquitos. We have done it all.. From writing letters to officials, politicians, protesting in front of government offices. Nothing helped. It is common for villagers to fight for good roads, water or electricity. We fight for a peaceful sleep. Is there anything harder? It’s like we literally are living inside a mosquito net. Sometimes, we all feel so frustrated that we feel like hitting ourselves with slippers” says a tired and furious Lohith, resident of Adaguru.

The social life of the villagers has vanished long time ago. “I married off my daughter 2 years ago to a nice guy from neighboring village. When my son-in-law came visiting us for the first time, he couldn’t sit here for more than a few hours. Forget about staying for a couple of days, he packed bags and left almost immediately. None of our relatives visit us for the fear of mosquitos. Even if anyone come, they sit for a few minutes, have a cup of coffee and leave. They make sure not to bring their children for the fear of diseases. Such is our pathetic state. There are instances when guests decided to spend a few days with us but got up in the middle of the night and left immediately. It is humiliating, but we are helpless,” says Raajegowda, a senior resident of Adaguru.

The constant buzzing of the mosquitos are all that is heard here. With pandemic, the villagers had no other option but to stay with the blood suckers. They are hoping some solution may come out in their favor and they can all have one night of peaceful sleep.

