BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Most American Solution': TikTok User Invents Mask Gun to 'Solve' US's Firearm and Covidiot Problem

Screenshot from video uploaded by Allen Pan.

Screenshot from video uploaded by Allen Pan.

Sharing the demonstration video on Twitter, popular YouTuber and TikTok user Allen Pan wrote, 'America has a pandemic problem, so I solved it by making a gun'.

Share this:

The coronavirus pandemic has been a cause of worry for many. Despite precautions and regular testing, the number of positive cases is on a sharp rise, with no respite. However, a lot of people still refuse to wear facemasks.

To help the American anti-maskers, a TikToker and content creator has devised a mask gun, which will shoot a mask at the face of the person aimed at.

Sharing the demonstration video on Twitter, Allen Pan wrote, “America has a pandemic problem, so I solved it by making a gun”.

The 20-second video has received two million views and has become a hit among Americans who think wearing a mask is the solution to avoid COVID-19.

In the video, Pan can be heard saying, “It feels like people just aren’t wearing masks. Well, I could make a fun educational video about how safe and effective masks are like a flamethrower on the mouth and a mask. No! No! There are so many smart people that have made good videos. If that worked, it would have worked by now.”

The demonstration video shows how the mask-gun works just fine, covering the face and mouth. Hailing his invention and technique on social media, netizens praised the mask gun.

A user wrote, “I need one of these at work. I manage a scrubs store, and as of late it hasn't been bad, but the amount of anger I get from people not wanting to wear masks is ridiculous.”

Here’s what others had to say:

Also Watch

India Reports 63,490 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Now At 25,89,682 | CNN News18

"Using a gun is the most american solution to an american problem," wrote another Twitter user.

Next Story
Loading