'Most American Solution': TikTok User Invents Mask Gun to 'Solve' US's Firearm and Covidiot Problem

The coronavirus pandemic has been a cause of worry for many. Despite precautions and regular testing, the number of positive cases is on a sharp rise, with no respite. However, a lot of people still refuse to wear facemasks.
To help the American anti-maskers, a TikToker and content creator has devised a mask gun, which will shoot a mask at the face of the person aimed at.
Sharing the demonstration video on Twitter, Allen Pan wrote, “America has a pandemic problem, so I solved it by making a gun”.
America has a pandemic problem so I solved it by making a gun: pic.twitter.com/WRaiuVU90K— Allen Pan (@AnyTechnology) August 15, 2020
The 20-second video has received two million views and has become a hit among Americans who think wearing a mask is the solution to avoid COVID-19.
In the video, Pan can be heard saying, “It feels like people just aren’t wearing masks. Well, I could make a fun educational video about how safe and effective masks are like a flamethrower on the mouth and a mask. No! No! There are so many smart people that have made good videos. If that worked, it would have worked by now.”
The demonstration video shows how the mask-gun works just fine, covering the face and mouth. Hailing his invention and technique on social media, netizens praised the mask gun.
A user wrote, “I need one of these at work. I manage a scrubs store, and as of late it hasn't been bad, but the amount of anger I get from people not wanting to wear masks is ridiculous.”
I need one of these at work. I manage a scrubs store, and as of late it hasn't been bad, but the amount of anger I get from people not wanting to wear masks is rediculous. Someone came in today with it in her hand and thought that was good enough.— Sovereigntine (@hynulei) August 16, 2020
Here’s what others had to say:
...That is the most American phrase ever."We have a problem.""I made a gun to fix it."— Dillon Hounshell (@dhounshe1) August 16, 2020
Oh my god they should get that mass produced and have every single policeman in the world be armed with that— BubbleBellarina (@PRJ_Thornfield) August 16, 2020
Yeah, but now someone out there is going, "If only we could use this power to do evil."— Stray Kenyon-- Angst is valid, but not persuasive. (@KenyonStray) August 15, 2020
This is amazing. Massive Homer makeup gun vibes 👌 pic.twitter.com/iLpng5k7O5— Sam (@sm_johnston) August 16, 2020
"Using a gun is the most american solution to an american problem," wrote another Twitter user.