'Most Bizarre Thing': Mother Spots Inappropriate Pattern on Child's Wrist Watch

People, who are opting for a new watch, look for quite a few parameters before choosing what to sport on their wrist. From the dial, to the strap or the face, there could be a number of things a person might look for before making the purchase.

However, a woman was shocked when she saw a rather inappropriate pattern on a wristwatch while her daughter was recently browsing a wristwatch website.

The woman was so surprised by the thing drawn on the £97 wristwatch that she couldn’t stop herself from sharing the images of the watch with fellow parents on Mumsnet, revealed a report on The Mirror.

In a post on Mumsnet, UK’s biggest network for parents, the unnamed woman had asked others whether they would wear the watch and was met with mixed responses.

The colourful pattern on the wristwatch, that featured pink and yellow drawings of the male and female genitalia shocked a lot of users with one person commenting a simple "no" to it, showcasing his/her outright shock, while another person exclaimed, "Is it less offensive because it's a cartoon and in pretty colours?" to the image. A third person commented that it was the "most bizarre thing" he had ever seen.

A separate person sarcastically commented that whosoever designed the watches and thought that they would "fly off the shelves," should know that the watches would "end up in the January sale."

However, not everyone seemed to understand what the patterns were, mistaking them for being lines and swirls.

One person seemed confused and asked what was he missing, while another wrote, "I must be getting old as it just looked like a dotty pattern until I looked closer."

A third person even though it looked like licorice until he looked closer.

But there were a few, who weren't offended by the design and said they would consider buying one for themselves.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.