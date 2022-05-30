'Most Boring IPL Final': Fans Disappointed after Low-scoring Decider Puts Them to 'Sleep'

The IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals turned out to be anti-climatic for many fans as they dearly missed the drama of exciting run-chases, crunch situations, rain of sixes, and perhaps even the possibility of a super-over that would have kept them at the edge of their seats. Instead, it was a low-scoring affair, one that saw Rajasthan Royals being restricted to sub-par 130/9 in their 20 overs. No Jos Buttler show meant Gujarat Titans almost had the trophy in their bag at the halftime and it was only a matter of time before GT lifted their maiden cup under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Exactly that happened as Gujarat crossed the winning line convincingly by 7 wickets and 11 deliveries to spare as the IPL ended on a “quiet” note despite the deafening noise at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

THE most boring IPL final EVER.

Congratulations GT pic.twitter.com/J1cMyv9mAY — Biswa (@biswaisbecc) May 29, 2022

This final is easily the most boring IPL final ever. This is why having MI, CSK, KKR or RCB in the final should be mandatory. — A. (@TheRampShot) May 29, 2022

I'm convinced that IPL finals are boring without "CSK vs MI" L-classico — tanya (@ruinedmascaraaa) May 29, 2022

One of the most boring IPL ever, thank God it ended, can't wait for test match to watch some thrilling cricket. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 29, 2022

Finally the worst season of IPL is over with even most boring & worst finale.🙏 — Ƥ (@Pallette_) May 29, 2022

1Lac plus spectators witnessed a boring low scoring one sided IPL final! The viewership of IPL already gone down. Such are consequences when quality is ignored for quantity. IPL might bring more money by adding franchises but ultimately interest of viewers will fall more!#IPL2022 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) May 29, 2022

the most boring IPL final match of all time — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) May 29, 2022

The most boring IPL final ever but these scenes were worth it. pic.twitter.com/maHd8BrFRM — Ishika (@IshikaMullick) May 29, 2022

However, one shouldn’t skip over the fact that IPL which is mostly dominated by batters saw bowlers shine the brightest on the big night. Hardik Pandya’s 3/17 was instrumental in GT’s win while Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal kept the GT batters quiet in their respective bowling spells in the second half.

