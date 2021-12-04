Most Complete Remains of 11 Dinosaurs Found in Italy

Dinosaurs have always fascinated mankind. Various interesting discoveries have been made about these giant reptiles and many are still going on. In one such remarkable discovery, paleontologists have found the 11 most complete remains of dinosaurs in Italy at a site named Villaggio del Pescatore near Trieste city, reported Mail Online. Fossilised remains of a dinosaur species called Tethyshadros insularis have been found at the site. According to the study, which was published in journal Scientific Reports, the dinosaur lived there during the late cretaceous period around 80 million years ago.

The new findings of the University of Bologna have also disputed previous claims which said the first found skeleton of Tethyshadros at the site belonged to a dwarf species. The genus had been first discovered by an Italian palaeontologist Fabio Marco Dalla Vecchia in 2009. Holotype SC 57021 on which Tethyshadros was based is said to be five to six years old.

Holotype SC 57021, nicknamed Antonio, was incorrectly identified by the experts as a dwarf species because according to their knowledge it was an example of Island rule. This rule is defined as a hypothesis where small mammals can evolve in large size or shrink depending on the resources available in the environment.

After the discovery of the remains of a bigger dinosaur, nicknamed Bruno, the new study suggests that Antonio was nothing but a young dinosaur. Moreover, Bruno itself was still growing at the time of its death.

Researchers have also found the remains of reptiles, fish and other mammals in addition to the fossils of dinosaurs.

The study has opened up new horizons for research on the subject of Tethyshadros.

