Most Epic Selfie Ever? This Monkey Just Photobombed a Family's Vacation Photo and It's Hilarious

Remember that epic selfie that featured gorillas?

Well, monkeys aren't too far behind. In a picture that has now gone viral on social media, a monkey can be seen photobombing a family's vacation photo.

According to reports, Judy Hicks and her family, who are originally from Australia were vacationing in Bali, Indonesia. They were paying a visit to the Ubud Monkey Forest, which is inhabited by thousands of monkeys.

During the trip, they wanted a picture that they could take back as a memento. The picture was initially supposed to focus on the family kneeling on the ground and the guide was supposed to click the picture.

However, much to the surprise of everyone, a monkey turned up and decided to photobomb the picture. Not only did it come in front of the camera but also ensured that its face was in the frame. Moreover, a series of pictures show the monkey showing the camera a middle finger.

We love this pic of a monkey photobombing one family's holiday snap in Bali recently - have you ever had an unexpected guest in your photo? 📸🐒 pic.twitter.com/zQ1nowqNlK — This Morning (@thismorning) June 14, 2019

This is hilarious, and Twitter agrees. In fact, some people also shared similar pictures of themselves!

Clearly, this family will have a truckload of memories to take back with them!