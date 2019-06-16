Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Most Epic Selfie Ever? This Monkey Just Photobombed a Family's Vacation Photo and It's Hilarious

However, much to the surprise of everyone, a monkey turned up and decided to photobomb the picture. Not only did it come in front of the camera but also ensured that its face was in the frame.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
Most Epic Selfie Ever? This Monkey Just Photobombed a Family's Vacation Photo and It's Hilarious
However, much to the surprise of everyone, a monkey turned up and decided to photobomb the picture. Not only did it come in front of the camera but also ensured that its face was in the frame.
Remember that epic selfie that featured gorillas?

Well, monkeys aren't too far behind. In a picture that has now gone viral on social media, a monkey can be seen photobombing a family's vacation photo.

According to reports, Judy Hicks and her family, who are originally from Australia were vacationing in Bali, Indonesia. They were paying a visit to the Ubud Monkey Forest, which is inhabited by thousands of monkeys.

During the trip, they wanted a picture that they could take back as a memento. The picture was initially supposed to focus on the family kneeling on the ground and the guide was supposed to click the picture.

However, much to the surprise of everyone, a monkey turned up and decided to photobomb the picture. Not only did it come in front of the camera but also ensured that its face was in the frame. Moreover, a series of pictures show the monkey showing the camera a middle finger.

This is hilarious, and Twitter agrees. In fact, some people also shared similar pictures of themselves!

Clearly, this family will have a truckload of memories to take back with them!

