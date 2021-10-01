Most Expensive Mansion In US Goes Into Foreclosure After It Fails To Find Buyers

The most expensive mansion in the US, The One, has gone into foreclosure because no one could afford to buy it. The mansion, spread over 105,000 square foot and costing 500 million USD, is also incomplete.

A report in Independent says that “it was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350 million earlier this year. But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult."

In an Instagram post last year, Nile Niami, the project’s developer, said that the mansion took seven years to be built. He shared a video of the house and captioned it: “7 Years in the making. The most expensive house in the urban world. Like nothing the world has ever seen. This is #TheOneBelAir."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thevibe (@nileniami)

CNN reported last year that Niami borrowed $82.5 million from Hankey Capital in 2018 to continue building the home. But in March, Hankey served a notice of default sending the property toward a foreclosure sale. Niami had 90 days to pay or renegotiate the debt, which had grown to more than $110 million, according to court documents. The home also has more than $2 million in unpaid taxes and invoices to vendors for concrete, air conditioning and scaffolding, added the report.

The Independent report says that the property has 21 bedrooms and 42 bathrooms, with the master bedroom being 5,500 square feet. The mansion also holds a garage for 50 cars with two turntables to display luxury vehicles, a tennis court, a gym, and cinema with 30 seats, a bowling alley with four lanes, a library, a wine cellar capable of holding 10,000 bottles, five swimming pools, a spa, a sky deck with a golf putting green, a so-called “philanthropy wing” for 200 people, and an in-house nightclub.

“I gave them everything here,” Niami had said in a video. “We have everything anyone could ever want in this house.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.