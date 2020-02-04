Most Expensive Nap? Man Snoozing in a Rs 5 Lakh Seat at Super Bowl is Making Fans Uneasy

A video of a man snoozing during Sunday’s Super Bowl match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has gone viral.

The person found to be sleeping in the much-touted match is Declan Kelly, chairman and CEO of consultancy firm Teneo,

Kelly was found sitting with his arms folded and eyes closed in the back row of the coveted first tier of endzone seats at the Hard Rock Stadium. The seats at the stand cost an average of $7,000 (approx Rs 5,00,000).

In the footage posted on Twitter, Kelly can be seen snoozing even as the crowd around him jumped to its feet and roared wildly. What surprised most of the netizens was that he was sleeping in the first quarter.

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

The video garnered a mixture of reactions from people. While some praised Kelly for managing to sleep amidst loud cheers, others despaired at his attitude.

One user wrote, “You have to be rich to spend this much to sleep at a Super Bowl game”.

Another user expressed surprise, expressing disbelief over how Kelly could sleep at such an iconic event.

Before joining Teneo, Kelly served as the State Department’s economic envoy to Northern Ireland. He has also worked as Bill Clinton’s fundraiser. He was appointed as the economic envoy by then-Secretary of State Hillary in September 2009.

A National University of Ireland graduate, Kelly worked as a journalist for more than a decade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.