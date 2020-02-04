Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Most Expensive Nap? Man Snoozing in a Rs 5 Lakh Seat at Super Bowl is Making Fans Uneasy

The video garnered a mixture of reactions from people. While some praised Kelly for managing to sleep amidst loud cheers, others despaired at his attitude.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Expensive Nap? Man Snoozing in a Rs 5 Lakh Seat at Super Bowl is Making Fans Uneasy
Screenshot from video tweeted by @KarisaMaxwell.

A video of a man snoozing during Sunday’s Super Bowl match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has gone viral.

The person found to be sleeping in the much-touted match is Declan Kelly, chairman and CEO of consultancy firm Teneo,

Kelly was found sitting with his arms folded and eyes closed in the back row of the coveted first tier of endzone seats at the Hard Rock Stadium. The seats at the stand cost an average of $7,000 (approx Rs 5,00,000).

In the footage posted on Twitter, Kelly can be seen snoozing even as the crowd around him jumped to its feet and roared wildly. What surprised most of the netizens was that he was sleeping in the first quarter.

The video garnered a mixture of reactions from people. While some praised Kelly for managing to sleep amidst loud cheers, others despaired at his attitude.

One user wrote, “You have to be rich to spend this much to sleep at a Super Bowl game”.

Another user expressed surprise, expressing disbelief over how Kelly could sleep at such an iconic event.

Before joining Teneo, Kelly served as the State Department’s economic envoy to Northern Ireland. He has also worked as Bill Clinton’s fundraiser. He was appointed as the economic envoy by then-Secretary of State Hillary in September 2009.

A National University of Ireland graduate, Kelly worked as a journalist for more than a decade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram