'Most Fun I Ever Had': Homeless Man Goes Skydiving With Australian YouTubers

How amazing it is to help someone live a dream of a lifetime. Take an example of these two Australian YouTubers, who recently took a homeless man with them for skydiving just to put a smile on his face. The two YouTubers, Seb and Will, who run the channel named Misfit Minds, wished to test how much trust a person can build with a stranger just by asking them to go skydiving. Seb and Will have shared a video of the whole experience on their channel, which is now making rounds on the internet. The video opens with the content creators walking on the streets to find a homeless person.

They found a woman sitting outside a building in the corner. After listening to their plans, she gets very excited to try skydiving and they asked her to meet them at the same place around 7 in the morning the next day. However, when Seb and Will went to pick her up, she refused to recognise them, which created doubt about her mental stability. Then Seb and Will decided to look for another person, and then they found a homeless man named Dion. Will asked Dion, “Weird question, do you want to go skydiving with us?” Although Dion refused initially, he came back after some time and said, “Just thinking about it, and I’d f**king love to go skydiving. I can’t think of anything better to do, really.”

Next, Dion can be heard informing the duo that he is homeless, and at that very moment, Seb and Will tell him that the whole expenses will be covered by them. The two also asked Dion if he ever wished to do it before, to which he replied, “Yeah. Only for the last 20 years.” He added, “I’ve done lots and lots of crazy s**t before, but I’ve never jumped out of a plane.” Then the video shows the trio driving to Jurien Bay, Western Australia to enjoy skydiving. Then all of them jumped off a plane. While they were in the air, Seb and Will were screaming with excitement, but Dion was quiet and looked afraid.

But the moment all of them landed, Dion can be heard saying, “That was, by far, the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done before.” While saying this, he had a wide smile from ear to ear. Dion added that it was the most fun experience he ever had in his entire life. Seb and Will’s generous attempt just to bring a smile to Dion’s face has melted netizens’ hearts on the internet.

