Most Helpful Thief Ever? Man Busted by Cops After Leaving Behind Photocopy of His Face

Police in Canada didn’t have to strain for clues to solve a break-and-enter case as the accused left behind a photocopy of his face at the crime scene.

The goofy criminal, who was later identified as 54-year-old Gary Lambe, allegedly broke into a commercial property in Toronto’s Dufferin Street and Ridelle Avenue area on August 23 and ate some food items leaving the remains behind.

He also “took a photocopy of his face and left it in the property,” Toronto Police Service said in release the next day.

They released the image and sought help from people in helping them identify the suspect.

On September 6, the police thanked the public for “their assistance in the identification and arrest of the man.”

“On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Gary Samuel Lambe, 54, of Toronto, was arrested on an unrelated matter,” the police said, adding that the man had been charged with break and enter and failure to comply with probation.

The police said the man had been identified “due to tips and information provided by members of the community.”

Last year, another witless thief had been busted in Georgia, United States, after he wore a transparent plastic bag on his face to rob a gaming parlor.

