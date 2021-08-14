Most in Assam, Least in Haryana: India's Butterfly Census Finds Diverse Results

To understand the biodiversity of India better and map the butterfly population all across the country, 50 environmental organisations came together to conduct an all India butterfly census. The findings of the census, which was conducted in September 2020 and led by the Bombay Natural History Society, were released on Wednesday, August 1. According to the findings, out of more than 550 butterfly species across the country, 60 have been recorded in Haryana at six sites. The maximum number of butterfly species thrive in Assam with 315 recorded varieties. The number of butterflies in Delhi was recorded to be 80, which is nine more compared to the findings of the state’s butterfly census last year. In Haryana, two butterfly hotspots were found in Gurugram. After Assam, the second-most recorded species were in West Bengal with 238 varieties. 208 butterfly species were recorded in Kerala while Uttarakhand had 198 species of butterflies. Karnataka and Maharashtra reported 176 and 162 varieties, respectively. Despite bordering many districts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh reported only 138 species. Chhattisgarh and Tamilnadu reported 137 and 125 species, respectively.

The researchers say that the survey was crucial because butterflies react to changes in the environment, hence, acting as a key biodiversity indicator. According to Sohail Madan, a member of BNHS, more butterfly species in an area indicates less chemical harm is done to the soil and less air pollution. “Butterflies have a direct relation to plants. If more species are found in an area, it has more diversity in flora as well,” Madan told the newspaper.

Around 1000 people contributed to the survey by submitting more than 20,000 photos. Among the most frequently encountered butterfly species were the chocolate pansy, common mormon, common grass yellow as well as great eggfly and common crow. Butterflies play a key role in pollinating a large number of plants. Pollination is very important not just for the environment but for agriculture as well. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, around 75 percent of agriculture depends on pollination.

