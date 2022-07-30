Joseph Quinn From Stranger Things Jams Out With Metallica in 'Most Metal Meeting'

Joseph Quinn, who plays Stranger Things hero extraordinaire Eddie Munson, just met Metallica. “We call to order the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club,” the band wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of them together at Lollapalooza. The Eddie-Metallica saga continues, and the Internet is here for it. It all started with Eddie playing Metallica’s Master of Puppets in Vecna’s backyard in Stranger Things season 4, and since then, the mutual appreciation has continued.

Joseph also jammed out with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza. He was given a guitar signed by the band members. He told them how Master of Puppets was all he had listened to for years, and James Hetfield in turn thanked him for doing the song justice. Hetfield shared that he’s a Stranger Things fan and that the show has acted as a bonding experience for him and his kids.

Metallica had earlier made their appreciation for the Stranger Things scene known in an Instagram post. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!!” They had written on Instagram.

Metallica isn’t the only band that’s taken with Eddie. Iron Maiden, who are Eddie’s favourite, also showed their appreciation for the Stranger Things scene. Seeing them referenced on the show- ever-so-subtly- Iron Maiden’s official Twitter account stepped in and sided with Eddie.

The Chapter Eight ‘Papa’ of the latest season of Stranger Things opens with Nancy being taken on a backstory journey by none other than the Vecna, showing her what led him to that point.

Her friends, on the other hand, are trying their best to break her state of ‘Vecna trance’ by rummaging through a pile of cassettes that would bring her back to her senses. This is when Eddie asks Robin what she was actually looking for, to which she says, “Madonna, Blondie, Bowie, Beatles? Music! We need music!

Eddie, visibly angered by the disrespect shown to his collection tucked in at his trailer, snatches the Iron Maiden cassette from Robin and declares: “This is Music!”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here