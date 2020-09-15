Most Romantic City? Ludhiana Talked More About Love on Twitter Than Any Other City in 2019

A study by micro-blogging site Twitter India on Tuesday revealed that Ludhiana topped the charts for conversations on romance, followed by Ahmedabad and Kolkata while Raipur led conversations around animals.

The study conducted by Twitter revealed the ten most talked about themes on micro-blogging which brought Joy to people across the country in 2019.

As per the 'Conversation Replay' study, in 2019, themes such as animals, celebration, celebrity content, doing good deeds, family, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports drove joyful conversations on Twitter.

For the findings, the research team studied 8,50,000 tweets across 22 cities in India from September-November 2019, over a 100-day framework.

"With Conversation Replay, we intend to throwback to those vibrant conversations, across varied themes of joy from diverse parts of India," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said in a statement.

"Sharing these conversations is our way of giving Indians a moment of happiness and reminding them that little pleasures lead to joy," Maheshwari added.

The study revealed that southern cities like Ernakulam, Hyderabad and Chennai led conversations across themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content and humour.

According to the report, Bhubaneswar had the most conversations around the family and doing good deeds, whereas Mumbai led conversations on nostalgia.

The data also showed that Hyderabad led engagement around celebration, followed by Indore, and Visakhapatnam. Chennai led engagement around celebrity content, followed by Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore.

People on Twitter witnessed great joy through this conversation theme, with Bhubaneswar being the top city Tweeting and contributing to it, followed closely by Ludhiana and Mohali.

"With Conversation Replay, we hope to delight people with a throwback to the unique, happy, and joyful moments that they Tweeted about in 2019," said Martyn Uren, Head of Research - APAC & MENA, Twitter.