'Most Wanted' Chicken Captured After Being on the Loose for Days in US

Days ago, the city of Charlestown, US, sought help from its citizens to find ‘Charlestown’s most wanted’ who was on the loose. Well, they were not looking for a dreaded gangster or a sadistic serial killer, but a mere chicken who was wandering on the streets. The matter was quite serious as the Charlestown municipal office even shared a post on its Facebook page asking people to report the chicken’s whereabouts. They also shared a wanted poster which had some photos of the chicken for identification purposes. “Have you seen this chicken flocking about Charlestown,” the post read.

Referring to the chicken as a suspect, the post urged the citizens to help locate her before she gets injured or ends up in a fryer.

In addition, it also warned people to not deal with the ‘most wanted’ themselves and better fill out a location form so that the Animal Control can be informed about it. According to the City, the location of the elusive chicken ranged from fast food restaurants to a car wash. Fearing that the bird might become someone’s dinner, the office wrote in all caps, “PLEASE HELP!”

Fortunately, a few days later, the absconding chicken was apprehended alive and was given to the New Washington Animal Services. The municipal office announced it through another Facebook post and confirmed that the chicken was found “safe and healthy last night in a tree-lined area off Market Street.”

It shared a picture of the captured chicken which was now kept in a cage and named as Chicken Sue (for the Soul). But, before being released, the post claimed that Chicken Sue was interviewed by a news channel. It was then kept as a stray for some time and was rehomed later.

The municipal office highlighted that chickens are not allowed within city limits as per the city ordinances. It also thanked the people who helped locate the chicken alive.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.