Mostly Common in Asia, These Giant Hornets Are Fast Becoming a Part of the American Palate

The Asian Giant hornets or the ‘murder hornets’ were recently seen for the first time in the United States of America. Although threatened by the invasive species, people are looking into other uses of the deadly hornets.

Mostly found in Asia and parts of Russia, the hornets are common in Japan. But in the country’s central Chubu region, the dangerous beings are eaten as a delicacy.

According to a report by the New York Times, the hornets can be grilled on skewers, pan-fried or steamed. The larvae of the Asian Giant hornet are often steamed with rice to make a dish called ‘hachinko gohan’ or ‘hebo gohan’.

It can be also used to enhance the charisma of liquor. Live hornets or wasps are put in a beverage called ‘shochu’ and the container sealed. When the insect drowns in the liquid, it releases venom into the liquid. The container is left to ferment for a few years, after which the shochu is mixed with cocktails.

The huge insects are known to grow up to two inches and have a stinger long enough to penetrate the usual beekeeper suit. It can sting multiple times and even kill human beings. Scientists are more worried about the hornets wiping out the bee population in the US. These can destroy an entire honeybee hive in a few hours.

The ‘yak killer’ insects are known to cause as many as 50 deaths every year in Asia, according to the New York Times. The hornets were first seen in North America and Canada last year.

