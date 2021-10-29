'Mostly Empty Trash Arena': Internet Sleuths Decoding Facebook's Name is Truly 'Meta'

Facebook Inc announced on Thursday that the company name is being rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc or Meta which refers to the concept of a virtual environment accessed to people using different devices. The ‘re-baptism’ comes as the company faces accusations of harming children and inciting violence after its controversial internal documents were leaked by a former employee Frances Haugen. During the augmented reality live event, Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the corporate structure and name of the apps under the brand will remain the same, while the focus will be on developing a metaverse future. Zuckerberg described it as a ‘virtual environment’ you can go inside of, a world of interconnected digital communities where people can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps, or other devices.

It also will merge other aspects like hopping and social media, according to Victoria Petrock, an analyst who follows emerging technologies. It could also be a game-changer for the work-from-home shift amid Covid-19 allowing employees to come together in a virtual office.

Critics are wary of the potential distraction tactics employed by the social media giant to divert attention from its crises of abuse and misinformation allegations. People are also concerned about their personal data being attached to an even more immersive world of an ‘evil’ platform that prioritizes its own profits. In this context, netizens are trying to decode what Meta stands for and have come up with hilarious expansions as well as conspiracy theories surrounding the four-letter word that’s met virality in this universe.

META stands for:Mark is a lizard personETA — John Rush 🐶🌱 (@JohnRush32) October 28, 2021

This isn't exactly correct, it's "META" and it's an acronym that stands for "MyPillow, Emails, Tolerance for Authoritarianism" https://t.co/Q5lztZ7Ha9— Lyra, The Nair Witch Project (@PinkRangerLB) October 28, 2021

“Meta” stands for “Mark’s Extremely Thick Ass” 🍑 🍑 🍑— Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻‍♀️ (@Knibbs) October 28, 2021

Meta stands for Make Everyone Talkaboutsomethingelse Again— Chris Meredith (@chrismeredith13) October 28, 2021

META: Mark Evading True Accountability— SuperRetroThrowback (@SuperRetroTBR) October 28, 2021

I was today’s years old when I learned that gameplay “meta” stands for Most Effective Tactics Available— Violet 🎃✨ (@thatnerdviolet) January 11, 2020

‘I could think of no better place to launch our new company #META, as it stands for Mostly Empty Trash Arena.’ pic.twitter.com/RYQAnFAXCz— MC (@mockchopped) October 28, 2021

Companies like Microsoft and Nvidia have also been talking about the metaverse. Epic Games, a video game company, has already raised $1 billion for building the metaverse. Italian fashion brand Gucci sold a digital accessory collection in collaboration with Roblox while Coca-Cola and Clinique sold digital tokens which are seen as a stepping stone to the metaverse.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.