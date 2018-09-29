GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Moth Memes are Taking Over the Internet and They are the Stuff of Nightmares

"Like moths to a flame."

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 29, 2018, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Moth Memes are Taking Over the Internet and They are the Stuff of Nightmares
"Like moths to a flame."
Loading...
Moths, and memes. Two words which begin with the letter m: except you love one, while you hate the other. And it's definitely not the memes you hate. What if they went together? Well, the worst has just come true.

If you are a meme enthusiast, you must already have seen the latest one to do the rounds - the moth meme. The meme usually features a very scary looking moth that just can't find the lamp it is looking for.

And just like moths to a flame, you are still drawn to the meme.

It all started after a Redditor posted a picture of a moth creeping outside his window. The ominous looking insect spurred many memes which, unfortunately, have not stopped. People have come up with all new kinds of memes to fit into this format - of moths being attracted to light.



















View this post on Instagram


#moth #mothmemes


A post shared by Moth Memes (@mothmemes2000) on



























View this post on Instagram




That lamp lookin thicc 😩👌💦

A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on























 

Moth memes are inspiring poetry, as well.



nn

And an entire account dedicated to moth memes, called My Precious Lamp.

Even though some of us wish the creepy looking moth would disappear off our timelines, we guess the moth meme is here to stay.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...