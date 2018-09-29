English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moth Memes are Taking Over the Internet and They are the Stuff of Nightmares
"Like moths to a flame."
"Like moths to a flame."
Moths, and memes. Two words which begin with the letter m: except you love one, while you hate the other. And it's definitely not the memes you hate. What if they went together? Well, the worst has just come true.
If you are a meme enthusiast, you must already have seen the latest one to do the rounds - the moth meme. The meme usually features a very scary looking moth that just can't find the lamp it is looking for.
And just like moths to a flame, you are still drawn to the meme.
It all started after a Redditor posted a picture of a moth creeping outside his window. The ominous looking insect spurred many memes which, unfortunately, have not stopped. People have come up with all new kinds of memes to fit into this format - of moths being attracted to light.
Moth memes are inspiring poetry, as well.
And an entire account dedicated to moth memes, called My Precious Lamp.
Even though some of us wish the creepy looking moth would disappear off our timelines, we guess the moth meme is here to stay.
the moths looking through my window at night pic.twitter.com/H9aqp6KADq
— nick (@3hunnathot) September 26, 2018
Thomas Edison: *invents light bulb*
Moths in 1879: pic.twitter.com/7XbfqEy5S6
— Keegan Hix (@__Hixee__) September 26, 2018
her: say those three words and I'm yours forever
me (a moth): I love lamp
— jose (@abitchua) September 24, 2018
If you aren’t on the moth and lamp memes then please educate yourself they are incredible pic.twitter.com/Lpx0yuCbWP
— Douglas Broach (@BroachinIt) September 26, 2018
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Wörd.. #lmao #memes #meme #memesdaily #dankmemes #lol #rofl #offensivememes #offensivememes #niggermemes #suicideisbadass #shitpost #topkek #wow #gru #minionmemes #policebrutality #darkmemes #darkhumor #fortnite #pubgisbetterthanfortnite #humor #lamps #moth #mothmemes #mothmeme #mothmemeprophecy
A post shared by Möth Mëmës (@am_the_moth) on
A group of moths all dancing around the same lamp is called a Moth Pit.
— rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) September 28, 2018
moth: yo fam pass the aux
friend: u better not play trash
moth: pic.twitter.com/av4F3R4Brw
— zander 👌 (@ughzander) September 26, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Yes, yes it is bröther. #lamps #moth #mothmemes #mothmeme #mothmemesarelife #mothmemeprophecy #mothmemesaresohotrightnow #lmao😂😂😂 #lmao #lol #funnymemes #memes #trending #humor #comedy #wow #cool #fortnite #pubg #meme #memes😂 #memesdaily #omg #relatable #relatablememes #joke
View this post on Instagram
That lamp lookin thicc 😩👌💦
A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on
y’all got any fuckin lamps? pic.twitter.com/aTpxQdNz7G
— jon (@jonwadec) August 7, 2018
Moth memes are the best memes in ages pic.twitter.com/uA9ebFrV18
— C H M S T (@_CHMST) September 26, 2018
someone please explain these moth and lamp memes, am so confused 😅 pic.twitter.com/fzGOaycxRQ
— charlotte haneman (@charhaneman_) September 28, 2018
thomas edison: *invents light bulb*
1879 moth mfs: pic.twitter.com/bnESKNK1Ci
— ψ(｀∇´)ψ ❤️ (@MirGucci) September 26, 2018
he was a moth
she was a lamp
can i make it any more obvious
— ollie (@moneyfornthn) September 27, 2018
