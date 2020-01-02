Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter

When the present was opened by the little girl, a weird, creepy looking doll was found instead.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter
(Image credits: Facebook / @Elizabeth Faidley )

For Christmas, Elizabeth Faidley had bought a mermaid doll for her daughter, Ellie from the online Etsy store. But when the present was opened by the little girl, a weird, creepy looking doll was found instead.

The poor child was so terrified that she did not want to even touch the scaled skin, green-haired doll named, which was named Pearl.

Later, when the doll was sent for repair to a ‘doll and teddy bear hospital’ in Secaucus, New Jersey, 56 grams of cocaine was found stuffed inside it, Metro reported.

In no time the mother found herself in a strange conversation with a detective, who interrogated her about the way she had acquired the doll. She was asked if she had inherited the doll from some uncle, who had stuffed drugs in it 30 years ago.

Her plight did not end here as she was further probed on why she chose to get her daughter a doll from online store instead of simply buying doll Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Elizabeth had shared her unfortunate incident on Facebook with the picture of Pearl. In her account, she said that since Ellie had asked for a baby mermaid doll, she could not possibly purchase Ariel which is a grown up version of a mermaid.

The entire family’s background was checked to find out whether the drugs belonged to Elizabeth.

Eventually, the family was let off the hook. The police carried out a sting on the doll maker in Alabama and an international drug trial is awaited.

Elizabeth’s post recounting this plight, has 29000 shares so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram