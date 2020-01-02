Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter

For Christmas, Elizabeth Faidley had bought a mermaid doll for her daughter, Ellie from the online Etsy store. But when the present was opened by the little girl, a weird, creepy looking doll was found instead.

The poor child was so terrified that she did not want to even touch the scaled skin, green-haired doll named, which was named Pearl.

Later, when the doll was sent for repair to a ‘doll and teddy bear hospital’ in Secaucus, New Jersey, 56 grams of cocaine was found stuffed inside it, Metro reported.

In no time the mother found herself in a strange conversation with a detective, who interrogated her about the way she had acquired the doll. She was asked if she had inherited the doll from some uncle, who had stuffed drugs in it 30 years ago.

Her plight did not end here as she was further probed on why she chose to get her daughter a doll from online store instead of simply buying doll Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Elizabeth had shared her unfortunate incident on Facebook with the picture of Pearl. In her account, she said that since Ellie had asked for a baby mermaid doll, she could not possibly purchase Ariel which is a grown up version of a mermaid.

The entire family’s background was checked to find out whether the drugs belonged to Elizabeth.

Eventually, the family was let off the hook. The police carried out a sting on the doll maker in Alabama and an international drug trial is awaited.

Elizabeth’s post recounting this plight, has 29000 shares so far.

