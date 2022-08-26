Mother And Daughter’s Synchronised Dance to 'Pasoori' Song Will Make Your Friday

Ever since its release in February this year, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori has been played on loop on many’s playlists and has not become a much-loved track for content creators on social media. Now, a very talented mother-daughter duo have sent the netizens into a tizzy with their special take on Pasoori. A video that is trending on the internet shows Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde phenomenally grooving to this crazy viral Pakistani song. Their synchronised performance is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

While posting the video on their Instagram account named Nivi and Ishanvi, the duo wrote in the caption, “Our take on Pasoori. Something different from what we usually do. Loved this song, got many requests, and were motivated to try this.” The caption was accompanied with a handful of black heart icons. The video opens with Niveditha and Ishanvi twinning in red and white, standing on a deck amidst a picturesque view of water and skyscrapers. The duo are a sight to behold with their graceful steps and on-point expressions.

In the comments section, innumerable users were seen singing praises for their performance. One user commented, “How graceful! Your li’l angel is the perfect reflection of your beauty, charm, artistry, and personality. God bless.” Another user commented, “Beautiful, so in sync and so elegant. Absolutely love watching you guys.”

So far the video has been played over 162 thousand times and has garnered more than 19 thousand likes.

Well, this isn’t the first time the two have stolen the hearts of millions with their moves. Earlier, they treated their fans to a video of themselves performing another viral song Chand Baliyan, which was immensely loved by many. The special video was posted on Mother’s Day. And the caption on the post read, “First a mother, forever a friend! Celebrating Motherhood, today and every day! Wishing you all a very happy Mother’s day! Hope you like our attempt at the cutest song of the season ‘Chaand Baaliyan’.”

The mother-daughter duo often share videos and pictures of themselves dancing to soulful songs.

