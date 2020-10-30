Mother Comes up with 'Genius' Idea to Find out Who Lifts the Toilet Seat in Viral TikTok Video

Many households with members of both genders often debate on whether the toilet seat should be left up or down.

Parents especially may relate to the struggle of cleaning up messy toilet seats in a house with children. However, one mother has found the solution to catch her boys’ lie when they lift the toilet seat but still have a mess in there.

On a viral Tik-Tok video with more than 2.7 million views, her cunning idea has left many parents (and even non-parents) in stitches.

Cathy had the perfect way knowing who really lifted the toilet seat when they went to urinate with one simple test. She taped a £20 note (Rs 1,932 INR) on the underside of the toilet seat. Then she waited to see who would find it first.

In the video, she can be seen first securing the currency in a plastic bag (smart!) and then taping it. She even mentions the fact in the caption in case someone misses it and starts to question her frivolous activity.

“Don't worry Karen, the money is in a sealed bag” the caption jokes.

One woman shared her problem that was completely opposite that Cathy’s. “What?! It's the opposite here!! Boys be lifting it up and never putting it down.”

Some called it pure genius. Two users noted that the money was probably safer here than in banks and another noted how it was “The buried treasure never to be found.”

Many waited for Cathy to upload a follow-up. Which she did eventually and revealed that her eldest son found the hidden money.

Those in India need not worry (with the video-sharing app now banned) as the clip was later uploaded to YouTube as well by a third-party news source. Watch here.

Parenting videos on Tik-Tok are quite popular. Recently a stepmother went viral when she shared how she arranged for their mother to visit them when the original travel plans were cancelled.