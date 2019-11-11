Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Mother Controls Children's Behaviour by Installing Fake CCTV Camera During Christmas

She installed a fake CCTV camera in their living room and told her kids that Santa is watching them through it.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mother Controls Children's Behaviour by Installing Fake CCTV Camera During Christmas
(Facebook / @Delaney McGuire)

The festive season is upon us and it is quite common for kids to get carried away in an excitement and become unruly. To control the excitement, parents often impose restriction on kids to make them behave properly or narrate spooky tales to control them.

A mother of four devised a really smart way to keep her children under check. She installed a fake CCTV camera in their living room and told her kids that Santa is watching them through it.

In order to ensure that the four children behave during their festive excitement, Delaney McGuire and her husband Tony bought these cheap fake cameras. Delaney told LADBible, "We were casually shopping and came across fake cameras. My husband then thought of the idea to install them or - 'Santa' to install them - to keep an eye on them.”

She further told, "My kids are great, but just have a hard time when it comes to chores. We were hoping for this to be a fun/creative way to drive them to do more.”

Delaney also informed that their technique to control the kids and make them productive has been efficient. Since the children wanted to “impress Santa”, they immediately got to work and helped their mom. In fact, she also told that her children now fight about who is doing the most chores.

The hilarious post of the children folding clothes to impress Santa went viral instantly and has been shared over 124,000 times on Facebook.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram