Mother Controls Children's Behaviour by Installing Fake CCTV Camera During Christmas

The festive season is upon us and it is quite common for kids to get carried away in an excitement and become unruly. To control the excitement, parents often impose restriction on kids to make them behave properly or narrate spooky tales to control them.

A mother of four devised a really smart way to keep her children under check. She installed a fake CCTV camera in their living room and told her kids that Santa is watching them through it.

In order to ensure that the four children behave during their festive excitement, Delaney McGuire and her husband Tony bought these cheap fake cameras. Delaney told LADBible, "We were casually shopping and came across fake cameras. My husband then thought of the idea to install them or - 'Santa' to install them - to keep an eye on them.”

She further told, "My kids are great, but just have a hard time when it comes to chores. We were hoping for this to be a fun/creative way to drive them to do more.”

Delaney also informed that their technique to control the kids and make them productive has been efficient. Since the children wanted to “impress Santa”, they immediately got to work and helped their mom. In fact, she also told that her children now fight about who is doing the most chores.

The hilarious post of the children folding clothes to impress Santa went viral instantly and has been shared over 124,000 times on Facebook.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.