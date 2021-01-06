Mother Convinces Healthy Daughter She's Ill, Makes Her Spend Eight Years in a Wheelchair

In a shocking revelation recently, it was found that a mother had been lying to her healthy daughter for the last eight years about her disability and telling the kid that she is in need of a wheelchair, drugs and artificial drugs for epileptic fits.

The 12-year-old daughter lost eight years of her life in a wheelchair because her mother had persuaded doctors about her ‘inability’ to eat or drink and that she was suffering from fits. Hence, the daughter had to undergo unnecessary ‘excessive’ medical treatment and even attend school in a wheelchair.

A High Court, according to the reports, found that the girl was suffering from ‘significant harm’ as her fictitious ailments had been going on for so long because of her mother’s ‘exaggeration of her behaviour and symptoms.’ Justice Judd ruled out against the mother despite her denying the allegations.

After examining the evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, the judge had published her conclusions online. In her ruling, she said that with so many medical and other professionals involved in their life and mother’s repetition of inaccurate information, the situations have created a snowball effect. Hence, at that point, she couldn’t say what was it that was driving the mother to portray her child as having so many problems.

Council bosses ruled that the mother ‘perpetuated the notion’ that her daughter has ‘uncontrolled epilepsy and autism’ along with other ailments. They also argued that the mother had given the doctors ‘an exaggerated or wrong account’ of her daughter’s health and behaviour.

It was stated to the court that the girl suffered fits from 18 months old and has been brought up without any problems with her two siblings. The judge also said that it was 2012 onwards, the mother started to fake her daughter’s symptoms.

Judge Judd, in her ruling, added that in 2013, the mother reported a number of problems with her daughter like nosebleeds, repeated seizures, bowel and bladder problems, increased sleepiness and wobbliness, resulting in her being unable to walk long distances. The daughter was then assigned a wheelchair later that year.

In 2017, her medication was increased and the daughter was put on a special diet and an artificial tube was fitted for artificial feeding. In early 2018, after the girl got distressed during an appointment to replace the tube, there were ‘concerns beginning to be raised about the mother and whether she was over-medicating her daughter.’

In October 2019, after the social workers took her from the mother, the girl was found to be healthy and has been shifted to live with their relatives. The judge stated that it became clear that the girl was a normal child and that she is physically quite normal and energetic. The mother went through a difficult divorce while the girl was being wrongly treated and might get a second chance to bring her back, if she accepts that her daughter is healthy, Judge Judd read in her concluding note.