Mother-daughter Bring Back WW2 Grenade Thinking its Fossil from UK Beach, it Explodes in Kitchen

A mother and a daughter in the UK luckily escaped a grenade explosion inside their kitchen. This might sound strange to people to understand how the grenade reached their kitchen. But the story behind the whole incident is interesting.

Jodie Crews, 38, and her daughter Isabella, eight, had gone to a beach near their home where they found an object which they thought was a fossil or an old bone.

The woman narrated the whole incident on Facebook, sharing pictures of the grenade and damaged kitchen. In her post, she revealed that she posted the pictures of the object on fossil and archaeology sites, adding that nobody suggested her it could be a grenade.

However, a lot of people responded by advising her to perform a hot pin test on the object, thinking it was a whale vomit. When she poked the object with a hot needle, it exploded. Later, she got to know that it was an eroded World War II grenade.

Praising her daughter, Crews wrote that she is lucky to have such a girl. Isabella screamed for help, while her mother was busy dousing the fire caused by the explosion. The woman soaked a towel in water to throw it on the exploded grenade.

Meanwhile, their neighbours rushed to their home and called the fire brigade for help.

Crews revealed, "Fireman told me, grenades have a wax around them and I had pushed the pin through that which instantly ignited it."

She ended the Facebook post by saying that she would never pick up stuff from the beach from now on.

"My first thought was to save my daughter, house, cats and dogs. With my daughter safely in the garden I ran back upstairs to get the cats – we have four three-week-old kittens – and rounded up our two dogs," Mail Online reported quoting Crews.

The woman also divulged that she had been asked not to drink water from taps as some of the chemicals from the grenade might have gone up them. She said that her daughter was getting a metal detector for Christmas, but now she thinks that the eight-year-old should get a Nintendo Switch instead after this incident.

Describing the object, she said it had strange ridges on it and looked like a piece of bone, adding that it was light in weight and weighed the same as a bag of sugar. Crews asserted that it did look like a metallic object and they brought it home.