Mother-daughter Duo Becomes First to Graduate Together from Same Medical School in US

If you have watched Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed Nil Battey Sannata, you know the struggle when the child and the mother go to the same institution to read in the same class. While the movie was full of conflicts between the reel-life mother-daughter duo, the real-life incident turned out to be different.

Dr Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr Jasmine Kudji made international headlines in March 2020 after becoming the first pair of mother-daughter duo who attended the same medical school at the same institution.

While Cynthia decided 31 years ago that she wants to be a doctor, the plans got delayed when she had her daughter Jasmine and joining a medical school went completely out of question then.

Instead of being a full-time student, the then 19-year-old Cynthia decided to become a nursing assistant and she kept on working for 10 years, later being promoted to the position of nurse practitioner.

However, she saved enough money to finally join the medical school in 2013. At the time, Jasmine, who was a junior at Louisiana State University, also decided to follow her mother’s footsteps.

"My mom always inspired me to be everything that I wanted to be. I watched her overcome things firsthand. We’ve come a long way," said Jasmine as reported by People.

While Jasmine graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine, her mother Cynthia joined the University of Medicine and Health Sciences on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts.