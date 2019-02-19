Mother-Daughter Duo Make Rs 2.5 Crore by 'Selling' One House to Five People in Delhi

Remember the 2001 Hollywood film 'Heartbreakers' in which a mother-daughter duo act together to commit some pretty serious fraud? In a case of reel meets real, a pair of con women have fradulently amassed Rs 2.5 crores after they managed to sell the same house to five differnt people in Delhi.The two women, 65-year-old Molly Kaoor and her 45-year-old daughter anuradha Kapoor were recently nabbed by the police from a hotel in south Delhi, Hindustan Times reported. The scamming pair had been under the police's radar for quite some time now.The duo reportedly sold a house in Delhi's Greater Kailash to five prospective buyers using forged documents and agreements of sale.The two were declared PO (proclaimed offenders) in connection to three cases of fraud between 2014-15. In that period, the duo reportedly colleted token money from fiver persons for the same flat. After collecting money to the tune of Rs Rs 2.5 crore, the duo switched off their phones and disappeared. Thee of the victims had lodged complaints with the police.According to the report in HT, the two had been living lavishly outside of India until being caught in the Delhi hotel.In fact, the daughter Anuradha was previously arrested in 2015 in connection to the murder of a casino owner in Goa but was released later on bail. The duo have been sent to Tihar jail after a hearing in a Delhi court on Saturday. Police have been touch with Goa Police for further details of the murder charge against Anuradha.This is not the firt time an Indian con-woman has made it to the headlines. Last August, an engineering drop-out turned con-woman Payal Samuel duped a Delhi travel agent of Rs 30 lakh before being arrested. In another case, an Indian-origin woman in the UK was sentenced to four years of imprisonment after pretending to have brain cancer to dupe her friends and family of 250,000 pounds.